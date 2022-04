Michael Chandler believes Tony Ferguson is as dangerous as ever heading into their UFC 274 bout. Chandler will be hoping to snap a two-fight losing streak when he meets Ferguson on May 7 in Phoenix, Arizona. Despite his recent slump in form, the former Bellator lightweight champ still looks a formidable prospect and has proved a draw with fans thanks to his all-out fighting style and explosive power, which was most emphatically showcased in his UFC 268 barnburner with Justin Gaethje.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO