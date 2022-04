Join Next City's Senior Economics Correspondent Oscar Perry Abello this month as he talks to Saki Bailey of the San Francisco Community Land Trust (SFCLT). The SFCLT recently completed a $9.4 million acquisition of a building with 40 apartments using zero public subsidies in the middle of a notoriously competitive real estate market (which we covered here). We will talk with Bailey about her career as an attorney, policy advocate, and researcher on shared equity ownership models, currently culminating in her current role as SFCLT's executive director. We’ll also talk about what this acquisition means, and the work that remains to continue building a real estate system that doesn’t rely on generating profits for developers to work.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO