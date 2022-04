MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Ring camera captured some horrifying moments in a northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood as dozens of shots were fired at homes and vehicles just after midnight. The surveillance captured at least three different bursts of gunfire on NE 180 Street between 8 and 9 Avenues. Neighbors say they first heard the gunfire around 12:10 a.m. Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that three homes were hit by bullets along with several vehicles. Detectives sealed off the area for of the morning and scoured it for evidence. There were dozens of evidence markers on the scene. Neighbors say it’s remarkable...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO