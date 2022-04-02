How UConn and South Carolina advanced to the women’s title game

UConn will take on South Carolina for the women’s national championship on Sunday night. In what should be a national championship game for the ages, Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies will meet Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday night in Minneapolis. UConn will be playing for its...
MINNEAPOLIS -- UConn's women's basketball team played in and won its first NCAA final in this city in 1995. And in 10 subsequent appearances in the national championship game, coach Geno Auriemma and his program were undefeated -- until Sunday night. Back in Minneapolis 27 years later, that 11-0 streak...
Fox Leum put together a week to remember and it helped him earn some recognition.
The Missouri slugger was named the SEC baseball player of the week Monday after posting a .636 batting average with nine RBIs over his past four games.
NEW ORLEANS — If there were ever any questions regarding how Roy Williams is approaching Monday night's national championship game, rest assured: The 71-year-old former coach will be wearing a Carolina blue cardigan or sweater.
Williams, who retired as the Tar Heels coach this time last year, has been a "nervous wreck" rooting on his former team...
