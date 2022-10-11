Teen Mom’s Leah Messer’s Ex Jaylan Mobley Bought Her a New Home 6 Months Before Their Split: Pics

No time to settle in? Teen Mom 2 ’s Leah Messer ’s ex-fiancé, Jaylan Mobley , bought her a new house just six months before they called off their engagement in October 2022.

“Proud to be a first-time homeowner!” the U.S. Army officer, 25, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Friday, April 1. “I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home.”

In the first photo, Jaylan held up a sign that spelled out the word “Sold,” whereas the reality TV star, 29, flaunted a smaller plaque that read, “We said ‘yes’ to the address!’”

The second slide featured a sweet video of the former couple standing in the doorway, with Jaylan handing Leah the key. The lovebirds then shared a warm embrace after they walked into the hallway.

“We deserve this! You deserve this!” Jaylan added in his post. “I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up! For most people, these are special moments you remember the most — and as a black young man from Charlotte, this is a dream come true.”

While Leah and Jaylan’s adorable moment was certainly memorable for them, both also teased fans that they’d be sharing her three daughters’ reactions to the new home soon.

“STAY TUNED FOR THE GIRLS' REACTION!” the Charlotte, North Carolina, native wrote in his caption. Meanwhile, Leah shared a video via her Instagram Stories that day, also inviting her followers to wait for the moment her daughters see the house. The clip showed the MTV personality sitting in the passenger seat of a car as her beau drove, with her daughters Aliannah “Ali” Simms, Aleeah “Gracie” Simms and Adalynn “Addie” Calvert.

Leah shares Addie, 9, with ex Jeremy Calvert and Gracie, 12, and Ali, 12, with her other ex Corey Simms .

However, the new home purchase was just the beginning! On September 13, Jaylan took to Instagram to announce that he and Leah have plans to further expand their new abode and make additions to the house.

"@leahmesser and I have decided to break ground of our new Home—in remodel and build-out! [raised hand emoji] [bottle with popping cork emoji]," Jaylan captioned a photo of him, Leah and her kids holding a framed painting of what their house will look like after the renovations. "To begin this process, we gave each one of the girls something they would want to be a part of our Dream Home. Of course they choose a pool lol!! Then we met with contractors and interior/exterior sketch artist @giancarlosanna.art to bring our ideas to life! [clapping hands emoji]. We are very excited, and can’t wait to share this process with you!"

Unfortunately, the process was cut short as the pair called off their engagement, Life & Style can confirm.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” they said in a joint October 2022 statement to Life & Style . “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Leah and Jaylan's home.