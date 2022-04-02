ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-year-old dies from injuries following assault

By TMJ4 Web Staff, Bruce Harrison
 2 days ago
The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said the 8-year-old boy who was assaulted Wednesday has died from his injuries.

Police have identified him as Oliver Hitchcock. They said he died on Friday afternoon.

His uncle, Eric Hitchcock, said it's difficult to understand why someone would hurt Oliver.

"Just a great kid to be around. Always smiling and happy," said Hitchcock. "Oliver was a sweet boy, very intelligent."

According to police, Hitchcock was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday from his home at the Plank Trail Apartments.

Hitchcock's mother has been arrested but not yet formally charged. Police said she suffered self-inflicted wounds and was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

On Friday, she was booked in the Sheboygan County Jail, and police referred charges to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.

Police said they requested a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and a second charge of attempted homicide related to an incident within the household.

They're withholding her name until charges are filed.

Hitchcock's father and brother were on scene at the time of the assault, according to police. They say his father is the one who called 9-1-1 and performed life-saving measures on Hitchcock.

"This is something no family should ever have to go through," Sheboygan Falls Chief of Police Eric Miller said during the press conference.

Miller confirmed that there are no other suspects at this time, and an autopsy is scheduled for next week. However, police said the suspected cause of death is strangulation.

Miller said Hitchcock was a student in the Sheboygan Falls School District. Next week, the district is planning to have extra staff and counselors present to help students.

Superintendent Annalee Bennin said the district plans to speak with all students, but the message about Oliver's death will differ by grade level. He was a second-grader at Sheboygan Falls Elementary School.

"We have some tough days ahead for our families, our students and our staff," said Bennin.

Eric Hitchcock said it will be hard to live in a world without Oliver. But though he will no longer be here, he'll be saving other lives as an organ donor.

"Hopefully Oliver's death will provide life for eight other kids," said Hitchcock.

There is a GoFundMe for Oliver's family, which has already raised more than $17,000. To donate, click here.

You can watch the full Saturday press conference below:

