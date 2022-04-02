DISTRICT 3-2A TRACK MEET

As a freshman, Maddie Boyer helped the Knoch girls basketball team make the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. The Knights suffered a first-round loss to Elizabeth Forward. Two years ago, Boyer increased her role at both ends of the court, and Knoch increased its standing in the WPIAL with a 17-7 overall record and a trip to the WPIAL quarterfinals.

