DISTRICT 3-2A TRACK MEET

At the midway point of the first overtime of Saturday’s 25th Cager Classic girls all-star game at Highlands, a loose ball off a missed shot caused a mad scramble involving a couple of players from both the East and West squads. Bodies collided as they hit the floor. Instincts...
As a freshman, Maddie Boyer helped the Knoch girls basketball team make the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. The Knights suffered a first-round loss to Elizabeth Forward. Two years ago, Boyer increased her role at both ends of the court, and Knoch increased its standing in the WPIAL with a 17-7 overall record and a trip to the WPIAL quarterfinals.
Saturday at the prestigious 56th Annual Colonial Relays The Shippensburg University women’s outdoor track & field team was represented well in competition. The hosting team was the College of William & Mary. What Happened. SU’s brightest moment came in the meet’s final event. The 4×400-meter relay of Leah Graybill,...
Voting is open for the next oklahoman.com high school athlete of the week ballot for March 28-April 3.
The deadline is noon Friday. Athlete of the week voting occurs each week during all high school sports seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans split a doubleheader at home on Saturday. The Thomas A. Edison baseball team began their season on Saturday by splitting a doubleheader at home. The Spartans defeated Greene 4-3 in game one of the twin bill. Edison lost game two to Lansing 10-0. Check out the highlights from […]
Girard basketball players Courtney McDonald and Lauren Koma had heartbreaking ends to their senior years.
On Saturday, the two ended their high school careers on a positive note as both scored on a layup despite their injuries in the East vs. West basketball all-star games at Penn State Behrend's Junker Center.
Donovan Callahan of Burrell missed several games during the season with a broken nose. But he didn’t miss much of anything Friday night as the Bucs senior cleaned up in the skills competition, the prelude to the 25th Cager Classic at Highlands High School. Callahan won the 3-point shooting...
Four Niles athletes committed to their college choice today. From left, Anthony Fisher to the University of Mount Union for baseball, Michael Guarnieri and Zack Macik to Thiel College for baseball and Dominic Ragozzino to Mount Union for golf.
