One of the biggest questions surrounding the North Platte boys track and field team is who is going to fill the final two spots of the school-record breaking 4x100 relay team. The Bulldogs return two from the squad in Tate Janas and Vince Genatone, but a major part of the relay team was the presence of Kymani and Jamani Sterling. Kymani also won a state championship in the 400-meter dash. With the Kymani brothers sprinting at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, the Bulldogs have two holes to fill.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO