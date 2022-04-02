ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, TX

Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley girls win seven events in Class B at Clarke

(Clarke) Nodaway Valley had a big night in their first outdoor track meet of the season. The Wolverine girls on Friday posted sixteen finishes within the top three at Clarke. Maddax DeVault won the 100 (13.17), 200 (27.49), and 400 (1:01.72). Grace Britten threw 29-03.5 to win the shot put. Relay wins were earned in the 4X100, 4X200, and 4X400. The winning 4X100 was made up of Maddie Weston, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy, and Annika Nelson with a time of 52.91. The 4X200 crossed in 1:51.59 with Abby Engles, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy, and Annika Nelson. Abby Engles, Olivia Laughery, Maddax DeVault, and Annika Nelson won the 4X4 in 4:27.95.
NODAWAY, IA
North Platte Telegraph

Spring Sports Preview: Thirteen North Platte track and field athletes return with state meet experience

One of the biggest questions surrounding the North Platte boys track and field team is who is going to fill the final two spots of the school-record breaking 4x100 relay team. The Bulldogs return two from the squad in Tate Janas and Vince Genatone, but a major part of the relay team was the presence of Kymani and Jamani Sterling. Kymani also won a state championship in the 400-meter dash. With the Kymani brothers sprinting at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, the Bulldogs have two holes to fill.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
WCIA

Sickels chasing records, leading Illini in the circle

URBANA (WCIA) — Senior Sydney Sickels has been a rock in the circle for Illinois softball for most of her career. “Sydney has been on the mound and had the ball in her hands for any of our big games,” says head coach Tyra Perry. “A lot of our main Top 10, Top 25 wins, […]
SPORTS
WyoPreps

Taliah Morris Has High Expectations in Track & Field

Cheyenne East track athlete Taliah Morris has some serious talent when it comes to track and field and put those skills on display in last week's meet in Wheatland. Morris won the 100-meter dash in 12.46 and also placed first in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet 9 and a half inches.
WHEATLAND, WY
Akron Beacon Journal

Nordonia track returns a host of state-caliber athletes

Despite some graduation losses, the Nordonia track and field program will again feature some gifted boys and girls athletes for the Knight teams this spring. Nordonia is led by co-head coaches Ron Gura and Mike Martin. Martin handles all of the distance running and middle distance athletes while Gura focuses on the rest of the team for the Knight staff.
PARMA, OH
KFYR-TV

Rugby boys track and field season preview

RUGBY, N.D. — The Rugby Panthers finished the 2021 season with three state champions but graduated all three athletes. Rugby tied Grafton for 6th place at the state meet and return two runners who qualified for individual events at state. A strong showing at the Central North Dakota Conference...
RUGBY, ND

