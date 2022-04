The Aberdeen Rotary Student of the Month for March 2022 is Nadia Padilla-Rodrigues, a senior at Weatherwax High School. The daughter of Rosa Rodriguez and Antonio Padilla describes herself as “an avid music student in AHS.” She is the saxophone field marshal for the marching band and plays alto saxophone in symphonic band and the wind ensemble. She also sings alto in AHS’ jazz choir, the Goldenairs.

