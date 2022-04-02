ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Ashley McBryde Gives Fans an Inside View of her World in the Debut Episode of Made For This

By jwills
wivk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley McBryde is giving fans a unique look into her world with the new web-series Made For This. Ashley’s drummer Quinn...

www.wivk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

2022 CMT Music Awards: Luke Combs Scratched From Performance Lineup

Earlier this week, the CMT Music Awards announced the first round of performers for the show, which included Luke Combs. Now, he’s been taken off the performer list after testing positive for COVID-19. Country Now received a statement from a CMT Music awards spokesperson earlier today. Apparently, Combs was...
MUSIC
Deadline

Jeff Carson Dies: Chart-Topping Country Singer-Turned-Policeman Was 58

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Carson, who had 14 songs make it onto the Billboard’s country music charts, died Saturday in a Franklin, TN, hospital from a heart attack, his publicist said. He was 58. Carson had hits with “Not On Your Love,” (a No. 1) and “The Car” (in the top five) before leaving the music industry and becoming a police officer. He recently started recording again and released a single in what amounted to a small comeback. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Carson sang in church and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley opens up on the challenges of her role

Bridgerton's second series is almost upon us and the excitement is mounting for Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) to take the spotlight in his quest for love – though this finds him battling his head and heart with the arrival of the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina. Simone Ashley,...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

On her debut album 'Duality,' Luna Li finds a sense of belonging between two worlds

LUNA LI: (Singing) Race me down to the water. I wish you'd see the world how I do. Don't ask me where I came from. I'm a daughter of the moon. ELLIOTT: That's from Kim's debut album, "Duality," which dropped earlier this month under her performing name, Luna Li. She joins us now from Toronto to talk about it. Welcome to the show.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Releasing ‘Actin’ Up’ To Celebrate Las Vegas Residency

When you have a Las Vegas residency, you do it big. That’s why Miranda Lambert is releasing Actin’ Up on April 7. So, for the fans that can’t be in Vegas, or the ones that miss out on tickets, Lambert is dropping a new song the same day those tickets go on sale. It’s going to be a good day for all of her fans. The new album Palomino is also set to come out this year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
urbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Husbands Clashed While Filming the Explosive Upcoming Season

It’s rumored that the upcoming season of “Married to Medicine” is explosive. “Married to Medicine” instantly became a hit show on Bravo due to the fact that the cast seemed to gel with one another so well while the cameras were rolling. What has always helped is that most of the cast members had a history before the show. They hoped that their solid foundations with one another would prevent the show from ruining their relationships. However, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, the show’s creator, Mariah Huq, used to be best friends with Quad Webb. However, their friendship was tested after the first season. Quad began to hear that Mariah was talking behind her back. As for Mariah, she felt like being on the show made Quad become egotistical.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Reel From Finn’s Heartbreaking Demise, We’re Looking Through Tear-Stained Eyes at Photos of All the Other Characters We’ve Lost Through the Years

Got a tissue? ’Cause you’re gonna need one. Maybe more than one, come to think of it. At least he died a hero. The Bold and the Beautiful let Finn ride to wife Steffy’s rescue in the April 1 episode, saving her from a shot fired by his own mother. But in doing so, he himself was struck. And in the shocking April 4 episode of the CBS soap, Sheila kissed him goodbye — like, really goodbye. For good. Kaput. The end.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy