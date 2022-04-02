ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jayson Tatum reveals the secret behind the Boston Celtics' 2021-22 midseason turnaround

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are by no means a secret in terms of how they turned their 2021-22 season around at the midway point, but it may be less clear to the casual fan WHY they are playing so much better. But have no fear — one of the primary architects of the Celtics’ midseason turnaround, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, recently broke down how Boston changed the way they played to great success.

The St. Louis native recently made an appearance on The Volume network’s “Draymond Green” podcast, speaking with the eponymous host and Golden State Warriors big man about the Celtics’ recent success and what has been driving it.

Check out the clip embedded below to hear what Tatum said to Green about what’s been driving Boston’s recent excellent play, as well as plenty more about the team you might not otherwise hear.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

