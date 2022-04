The 2022 Formula 1 season continues in Melbourne as the Australian Grand Prix returns to the calendar.The Albert Race Circuit has been absent in each of the last two seasons due to the pandemic, with Valtteri Bottas taking victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two at the most recent edition of this race in 2019.A repeat result would appear unlikely, with the German team struggling for pace early on in the season.Defending champion Max Verstappen got his, and Red Bull’s, season up and running with a fine victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah last time...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO