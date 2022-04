Is an Austin exodus already upon us?As the cumbersome weight of the pandemic set in on the country, the city of Austin seemed to become a beacon of opportunity for remote workers and city dwellers across the United States. From 2010-2020—a decade that saw Tesla CEO Elon Musk, countless Californians and dozens of tech startups move en masse into the swelling city—the metro's population grew by nearly a third and cemented itself as the fastest-growing large metro in the nation.But as quickly as some piled in, it seems others are beginning to trickle out. Leases are coming to an end...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO