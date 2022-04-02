ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Coastal Baseball shuts out Red Wolves on the road, 4-0

By CCU Athletics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. – Coastal Carolina held Arkansas State to just three hits in a 4-0 Sun Belt Conference road win on Friday night in Jonesboro, Ark. The shutout win was the first for the Chants in 2022 and the first since defeating Liberty 2-0 in Lynchburg, Va. back on April 24,...

KFDM-TV

LU Softball wins first series in WAC

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University softball claimed its first conference series of the season with a 5-3 victory against Tarleton State Sunday afternoon. Junior designated player Hannah Kinkade and sophomore outfielder Audry Fleming propelled the offense blasting their fourth home runs of the season, respectively. It is the first home run for each during Western Athletic Conference play.

