Everton boss Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Sport: "It is not ideal to lose Donny [Van de Beek] in the warm-up but you deal with it and I think we did. The reshuffle was done well in terms of Mason [Holgate] coming in from playing centre-back recently to midfield. The performance was good and we deserved more from the game. A lot of things went against us, which is how it has been going for us. But there were a lot of positives against a good team. We certainly deserved a point against a good team.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO