The New York Giants came into the 2022 offseason with one goal; slash their salary cap as much as possible. Joe Schoen is taking over what is a very ugly situation when it comes to the salary cap, as Dave Gettleman left the franchise in a much worse place than when he inherited it. James Bradberry could be the next player to go and the Kansas City Chiefs might make a move for him.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO