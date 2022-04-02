ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City vs Liverpool: Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp ready for 'proper battle' as title race hots up

Cover picture for the articlePep Guardiola says Manchester City are in a "proper battle" with Liverpool for the Premier League title, as Jurgen Klopp insists they are in the position they wanted to be heading into next weekend's pivotal clash at the Etihad Stadium, live on Sky Sports. Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Watford...

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Watford 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool, Liverpool Top of the League!

Liverpool finally return after the March international break to take on Watford. No one loves an early kick-off after the international break, least of all Klopp, so hopefully the Reds will pull something together. The interesting midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson start the game. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané starts on the bench with Diogo Jota in his place. It’s good to see Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, even if he won’t make an appearance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arsenal's Champions League hopes take hit in loss at Crystal Palace

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow as the below-par visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat against rampant Crystal Palace on Monday. Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and...
MLS
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp congratulates Liverpool's newly-crowned Women's Championship winners

Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool Women can make the most of their opportunity to return to the FA Women's Super League after a two-year exile. Following confirmation of their promotion to the top flight on Sunday, when they clinched top spot with two games to spare in front of a Championship record crowd of 5,752, the Reds boss shared messages of congratulations with his opposite number on the women's side.
SOCCER
SkySports

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance57,553.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 0-2 Man City - Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to Sky: “We came here to win the game and we did it. You never know what's going to happen after an international break. The pitch was difficult because the grass was so high but we adapted. "The goal after five minutes was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Marcus Rashford: How the Man Utd and England star lost his spark this season

The decline of Marcus Rashford hit a new low on Saturday with 55 minutes played at Old Trafford. The 24-year-old was finally called upon from the bench in the second half of Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Leicester after interim manager Ralf Rangnick opted to play Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes as strikers even with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both missing with illness and injury respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'We just want to make this season an unforgettable one': Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is leading the Reds' charge for quadruple... as they prepare to face Benfica in Champions League quarter-final showdown

Virgil Van Dijk has called on Liverpool's players to make the season unforgettable as a sequence of high-profile games begins in Lisbon. They sing about Van Dijk being 'calm as you like' on The Kop and The Netherlands international did not look as if he had care in the world yesterday, as he began to examine the challenges that will come thick and fast over the next three weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola was not sure how Man City would respond to Liverpool leapfrogging

Pep Guardiola admitted he did not know what to expect from his Manchester City side going into Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley that ensured they ended the day back at the top of the Premier League table.The City players watched on their coach ride up the M66 as Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 to temporarily reach the summit, but responded with first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan to retain their one-point advantage.City have an utterly one-sided record against the Clarets in recent seasons, winning the last 10 meetings by an aggregate score of 34 to one, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Benfica vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

The Champions League is reaching its home stretch and Liverpool find themselves on the right side of the bracket, taking on one of the weaker teams left in the competition and avoiding their domestic rivals until a potential final, but at this stage of proceedings, there are no bad teams, and the difference between winning and losing is marginal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Opinion: Manchester City v Liverpool Isn’t the Title Decider Everyone Thinks It Is

According to an article on the BBC, next Sunday’s big match is the title decider. Whoever wins it will win the league, apparently. But, while there’s not doubt that the victor next week, if there is one, will have a huge psychological as well as points advantage, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will go on and win the title. And next week’s encounter will definitely not crown either team champions, regardless of what the media says.
PREMIER LEAGUE

