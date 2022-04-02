ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic: Jalen Suggs making 'slow progress' with ankle injury

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on Friday said rookie Jalen Suggs has still not been cleared to practice or participate in shootaround due to a right ankle bone bruise.

Suggs suffered the injury on March 13 versus the Philadelphia 76ers and has missed the past nine games for the Magic. The injury came just as Suggs battled through a sprain on the same ankle during the early part of the month after tweaking it on March 4.

Mosley said Suggs is making “slow progress” with the injury. The team was originally going to see if Suggs could participate in practice on Saturday, but it was eventually canceled after playing on Friday versus the Toronto Raptors.

He will remain day-to-day with the injury.

Suggs previously told Mosley he wants to travel and be around the team as much as possible over the final stretch of the season while recovering from the injury. He could play again this season, but the Magic will not push him too hard.

The Magic have often been cautious with injuries and will not rush Suggs back into action too quickly. With just four games left this season, it is possible the team will just hold Suggs out of action to ensure he is 100% healthy going into the offseason.

Suggs, in 46 games, is averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals this season. He ranks eighth in scoring among all first-year players and third in assists.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire!

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

