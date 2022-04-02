Free agent defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson returns to the Saints

Here’s another low-key free agency move for the New Orleans Saints. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Saints are bringing back veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on a one-year contract, having previously auditioned him during training camp last summer. Johnson was initially retained on the Saints practice squad to open the 2021 season, but the Houston Texans ended up poaching him after they sustained some losses. Which made sense — Johnson last played for Houston and already knew their defense, so this was his opportunity to get snaps that weren’t available in New Orleans.

Johnson, 27, has been a fine rotational lineman after turning pro out of Iowa in 2017. He’s bagged 5.5 sacks in his career and racked up a dozen quarterback pressures last season, ranking third-most among Houston’s defensive tackles. For context, David Onyemata was the only Saints interior lineman with double-digit pressures in the same season, amassing more of them (32) than every other defensive tackle on the roster combined (31). Onyemata needs more help, and this is a budget-friendly way of getting it. The Saints are likely signing Johnson at near the league minimum, as has been the case for other recent signees like defensive tackle Kentavius Street, safety Daniel Sorensen, and offensive guard Forrest Lamp.

As for the state of the depth chart: Onyemata is still on top (and he’s in a contract year), with Shy Tuttle brought back from last season on a restricted free agent tender. Reserves like Malcolm Roach, Jalen Dalton, Albert Huggins, and Braxton Hoyett were also retained. Look for Johnson and Street to try and elbow their way into the rotation over the summer.