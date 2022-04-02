ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Wrong-way driver causes I-15 wreck near Blackfoot that leaves him injured, other driver dead

By By Journal Staff
 2 days ago

A wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot early Saturday morning that left him injured and the other driver dead, Idaho State Police said.

The wreck occurred around 3:20 a.m. and involved 36-year-old Fort Hall resident Tommy Larkin who was driving a Chevy Impala southbound in the northbound lanes on Interstate 15, authorities said. The Impala collided head-on with a northbound Oldsmobile Alero driven by Juan Berrocal-Gonzales, 69, of Blackfoot, authorities said.

Berrocal-Gonzales died at the scene while Larkin was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment. They were the lone occupants of their vehicles.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, state police said.

PMC reported on Saturday night that Larkin had been stabilized and transferred to another hospital for further treatment. More information on his current condition was not available.

The freeway’s northbound lanes were completely blocked for a short time while an emergency helicopter landed at the scene and then were partially blocked until 7 a.m. Saturday while the wrecked cars were removed and state police investigated the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, state police said.

