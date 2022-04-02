Here are Florida basketball's assistant coaches hires under coach Todd Golden

New Florida men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden is putting the finishing touches on his first coaching staff with the Gators, selecting the best and the brightest available in an effort to restore glory to the Orange and Blue on the parquet.

He comes to Florida after spending the past three seasons coaching the San Francisco Dons, where he amassed a 57-36 overall record. This season Golden and the Dons had a breakthrough, tallying 20 wins while making their first NCAA Tournament since 1998.

Before heading out west, Golden gained experience as an assistant coach and a director of basketball operations in the Southeastern Conference at Auburn under coach Bruce Pearl. Prior to joining the Tigers, Golden served as an assistant on Smith’s staff at Columbia. He also has experience playing college basketball at Saint Mary’s.

Here is a list tracking all of his hires so far after replacing Mike White on the Gators’ bench.

Carlin Hartman - Associate Head Coach

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hartman comes to Florida with 22 years of college basketball coaching experience. Before his latest season with UNLV, he spent the previous five as an assistant under former Gators head coach Lon Kruger at Oklahoma.

Golden and Hartman also have a connection because they were both assistant coaches at Columbia under Smith.

Korey McCray - Associate Head Coach

Golden brings McCray over from Mississippi State. He’s served as an assistant coach in the Southeastern Conference with the Bulldogs and LSU dating back to the 2013-2014 season. He holds a reputation as a top-notch recruiter.

Kevin Hovde - Assistant Coach

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Hovde was Golden’s associate head coach for two seasons at San Francisco at will reunite with Golden in Gainesville. He helped Richmond reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season.

Jonathan Safir - Director of Basketball Strategy and Analytics

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Safir also joins Golden in Florida. Last season, he was an assistant coach on Golden’s staff and played a part in aiding the Dons make March Madness for the first time since 1998.

Taurean Green - Director of Player Development

Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Green is coming back to the Gators but as the director of player development. He retired in 2021 after a 14-year playing career and joined Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan’s staff this season as a player development coordinator.

Victor Lopez - Strength and Conditioning Coordinator

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lopez will replace Florida’s former strength and conditioning coordinator Preston Greene who had been with the program since 2011. He comes from San Francisco where he also was Golden’s strength and conditioning coordinator.

Dave Werner - UF Assistant Athletic Director and Athletic Trainer

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Golden will keep Werner as Florida’s athletic trainer. He has spent the past 16 seasons with the Gators.

