ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here are Florida basketball's assistant coaches hires under coach Todd Golden

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inNfB_0exeRG0N00

New Florida men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden is putting the finishing touches on his first coaching staff with the Gators, selecting the best and the brightest available in an effort to restore glory to the Orange and Blue on the parquet.

He comes to Florida after spending the past three seasons coaching the San Francisco Dons, where he amassed a 57-36 overall record. This season Golden and the Dons had a breakthrough, tallying 20 wins while making their first NCAA Tournament since 1998.

Before heading out west, Golden gained experience as an assistant coach and a director of basketball operations in the Southeastern Conference at Auburn under coach Bruce Pearl. Prior to joining the Tigers, Golden served as an assistant on Smith’s staff at Columbia. He also has experience playing college basketball at Saint Mary’s.

Here is a list tracking all of his hires so far after replacing Mike White on the Gators’ bench.

Carlin Hartman - Associate Head Coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YV2c_0exeRG0N00
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hartman comes to Florida with 22 years of college basketball coaching experience. Before his latest season with UNLV, he spent the previous five as an assistant under former Gators head coach Lon Kruger at Oklahoma.

Golden and Hartman also have a connection because they were both assistant coaches at Columbia under Smith.

Korey McCray - Associate Head Coach

Golden brings McCray over from Mississippi State. He’s served as an assistant coach in the Southeastern Conference with the Bulldogs and LSU dating back to the 2013-2014 season. He holds a reputation as a top-notch recruiter.

Kevin Hovde - Assistant Coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FllxK_0exeRG0N00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Hovde was Golden’s associate head coach for two seasons at San Francisco at will reunite with Golden in Gainesville. He helped Richmond reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season.

Jonathan Safir - Director of Basketball Strategy and Analytics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHXz4_0exeRG0N00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Safir also joins Golden in Florida. Last season, he was an assistant coach on Golden’s staff and played a part in aiding the Dons make March Madness for the first time since 1998.

Taurean Green - Director of Player Development

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQhF9_0exeRG0N00
Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Green is coming back to the Gators but as the director of player development. He retired in 2021 after a 14-year playing career and joined Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan’s staff this season as a player development coordinator.

Victor Lopez - Strength and Conditioning Coordinator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RU3v0_0exeRG0N00
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lopez will replace Florida’s former strength and conditioning coordinator Preston Greene who had been with the program since 2011. He comes from San Francisco where he also was Golden’s strength and conditioning coordinator.

Dave Werner - UF Assistant Athletic Director and Athletic Trainer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VnvV5_0exeRG0N00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Golden will keep Werner as Florida’s athletic trainer. He has spent the past 16 seasons with the Gators.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Montgomery Advertiser

As new era nears, what must happen for SEC basketball to get back to Final Four?

NEW ORLEANS — The two deans of SEC men’s basketball lobbied loudly that the league was better than ever this season. Auburn’s Bruce Pearl insisted from beginning to end that the conference has never been deeper. He made a case for Texas A&M to earn an at-large March Madness bid. Kentucky’s John Calipari tweeted in March: “Any team in the SEC that’s 9-9 should be in the NCAA Tournament. We are the best league and our teams deserve that respect!!”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
California College Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Oklahoma State
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
San Francisco, CA
College Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taurean Green
Person
Carlin Hartman
Person
Todd Golden
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Lon Kruger
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylin Williams’ NBA decision is in

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had a breakout season for the Razorbacks in 2021-22 and in doing so established himself as a legitimate NBA prospect. On Monday, Williams announced his intention to test the NBA draft waters this summer. He will not hire an agent, however, leaving open an opportunity for him to return to Arkansas if the feedback he receives from the professional ranks is unsatisfactory. “I will keep all my options open and, after going through the process and talking with my family, my support group and the Arkansas coaching staff, I will make an informed decision when the appropriate...
NBA
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sideline miscue has bettors sick as late turnover keeps Kansas from covering spread

If you had Kansas covering the spread (-4.5), close your eyes!. It didn’t look good for a while. North Carolina built up a 15-point halftime lead and it seemed unlikely that the Jayhawks would pull off the biggest comeback win in NCAA Tournament Championship Game history. But they did, thanks to a furious second-half rally that included stifling defense, timely baskets, and the heart of a champion.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Basketball Coaching#Ncaa Tournament#Gators#The San Francisco Dons#Tigers#Columbia#Unlv#Lsu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draft rumors: Saints hoping to find QB and WR in 2022 first round

Well that’s interesting. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline spends a lot of time on the road this year touring the NFL draft pro day circuit, and his relationships with scouts and team sources around the league has given him a good pulse on what some front offices are thinking. So it’s fascinating to see his immediate reaction to the New Orleans Saints’ trade with the Philadelphia Eagles spell out which positions they want to address in the first round: quarterback and wide receiver.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball drops the series to Auburn after Game 3 loss

Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA hoops fans had lots of jokes about Hubert Davis’ very enthusiastic in-game interview

Hubert Davis is having himself one hell of a March Madness tournament. From starting the season with a lackluster12-6 record in his first year with the team, Davis has turned North Carolina around to star in the NCAA title game against Kansas after taking down Mike Krzyzewski and Duke. Not only that, NCAA fans have really taken to Davis during this tournament due to his incredible, emotional story with the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot gutted it out to give UNC a chance. They might've won if he were healthy

Anyone who watched North Carolina play Kansas in the national championship Monday night could see big man Armando Bacot was less than 100 percent. He sprained his ankle just two days prior against Duke, and the injury limited his usual movement and effectiveness. But it was a game UNC desperately needed his size and skill, so he gutted it out and played through the injury. And what a performance it was.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spartans offer 2024 Texas OT Ashton Funk

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a massive offensive tackle prospect from the state of Texas. Ashton Funk of Katy, Texas announced on Monday evening that he’s received a scholarship offer from Michigan State. He shared the recruiting news via Twitter. Funk plays for Tompkins High,...
KATY, TX
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida steals series win from Auburn in a defensive battle

After a bounce-back victory over the Tigers the previous night, Florida softball returned to Jane B. Moore Field in an attempt to snag the series Sunday. The No. 7 Florida Gators (30-6, 7-5 SEC) won the rubber match against the No. 17 Auburn Tigers (29-6, 7-5 SEC), gaining their 14th-straight series win against the Tigers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports makes way-too-early Auburn bowl projection

The 2022 season hasn’t even started, but it’s never too early for bowl predictions. In 247Sports’ latest bowl predictions ahead of spring camp, Auburn is slated to go to the Gasparilla Bowl to play the Virginia Cavaliers in Tampa Bay. Auburn made and lost the Birmingham Bowl to Houston in 2021 and Virginia was set to play SMU in the Fenway Bowl before the game was canceled due to COVID-19.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: UNC releases hype video ahead of title game with former players

As the UNC basketball program gets set to take on Kansas in the national championship game on Monday night, the excitement is at a high for Tar Heels’ fans. Hubert Davis’ team will be looking to capture the program’s first title since the 2017 season and do so as a No. 8 seed after beating Baylor, UCLA, and Duke along the way. When UNC and Kansas do take the court in a few hours, the atmosphere will be an exciting one and filled with former players from both programs. But ahead of the game, some former UNC players wanted to wish the Tar Heels good luck with a hype video. Check out this UNC hype video featuring the Carolina Family: The Road Ends Here 📍#CarolinaFamily | #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/V6WE2xM0jG — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 4, 2022 Players like Tyler Hansbrough, Kenny Smith, Shammond Williams, Marcus Ginyard and more wish the Tar Heels good luck while also teaching them the importance of family. And no matter win or lose, family is everything. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy