Harris County, TX

Third suspect arrested in connection with the death of Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy

By Ronnie Marley
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - The third suspect authorities were searching for in connection with the death of Harris County veteran Deputy Darren Almendarez has been arrested. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy has been arrested and...

www.fox4news.com

