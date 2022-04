Iowa opens up Big Ten play with a 12-9 overall record at Michigan (13-11, 2-1 Big Ten) from Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Hawkeyes enter the series against the Wolverines having won six of their past eight contests and fresh off a series win over Central Michigan. After surrendering a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth on Sunday versus the Chippewas, Iowa freshman Sam Petersen delivered a two-out, two-run single that scored Andy Nelson and Kyle Huckstorf. The Hawkeyes held on for a 4-2 victory after redshirt sophomore Jacob Henderson induced a fly out, a strike...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO