Hornets vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (40-38) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (30-30) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 12:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 114, Philadelphia 76ers 144 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

PJ Washington @PJWashington

I love my son so much, it’s so exciting watching him grow 🥹💙🤞🏽 – 6:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We at HSE are deeply saddened by the passing of Rodney Richardson. Rodney was a great friend to our organization & worked closely with us on the Hornets brand identity, including our logo and uniform designs. Our thoughts go out to his family & friends. 💜 pic.twitter.com/p9839ZvR9Q – 6:05 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

a beautiful day to start a roadie! ✈️

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip💧 pic.twitter.com/H41dZm6QBs – 5:20 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Underrated stats from today’s @Philadelphia 76ers win:

Embiid: 29 PTS / 12-16 fg

Harden: 13 AST

Harris: 8-13 fg / 5-9 3fg

Harris: game-high +28

Thybulle: game-high +28

Thybulle: 5-7 FG

Maxey: 4 AST / 0 TO

Niang: 4-5 fg

Milton: 5 AST

Team: 48.8% 3fg

Q3 margin: 45-27, Sixers. – 5:17 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: #Sixers' star guard James Harden is still working on the balance between getting his teammates involved and looking for his own scoring opportunities

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris continues to grow and grow in this new role. He received some love from his teammates after the win. #Sixers

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is averaging 30 points per game and coach Doc Rivers believes he should win the MVP award #Sixers

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden and the rest of the team explain their success in the big 3rd quarter to blowout the Hornets at home #Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“This feels like a new group right now… We were a little bit out of sync today on this early game, but we take a deep breath, move forward and get ready for a game on Tuesday.” – James Borrego

#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA – 4:22 PM

James Harden @JHarden13

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Embiid scores 29 points, 76ers hit 21 3s in rout of Hornets 144-114 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/02/emb… – 4:19 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

76ers and Cavs win … 4th seed Philly 2 games behind 1st place Miami- 76ers lead Bulls/Raps by 2 games with 5 games left . – 4:16 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers vs. Hornets final box pic.twitter.com/MS8VqrmLpt – 4:12 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

LaMelo dished out a career-high in assists as the Hornets clinch a spot in the play-in tournament. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM

PJ Washington @PJWashington

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers and Harden get back on track in a 144-114 rout of the Charlotte Hornets

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid said that he’s had a cut on his finger for two months now, which won’t close since he’s dunking and catching passes with the right hand.

Musing on the injury, he said: “Pretty painful but I’m African, we don’t feel pain.” – 3:33 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

21 three-pointers. good thing The Center has a roof. ☔️

🩺@MoraviaHealth pic.twitter.com/d2tBJWQA1m – 3:32 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

HUGE win for #Cavs, jump on Knicks early, go wire-to-wire for 119-101 win; seven Cavs in dbl-figures; led by 23 in 4Q; CLE, 54%FG, 15-34 3ptFG, 26 asst / just 9 T.O.; CLE, 34 bench pts, 44pts in paint; dbl-dbl each for Garland, Moses; Sixers crush Hornets – BKN/ATL later tonight. pic.twitter.com/4tV6YNYBf5 – 3:29 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on bouncing back from Thursday’s ‘bad loss’ to #Pistons: ‘We know how good we can be’ pic.twitter.com/AtPaudNKxg – 3:28 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid showed us a cut on his shooting hand after Harden reacted to seeing it at their postgame presser. Says it’s something he’s been dealing with on and off for roughly 2 months because of banging it on the rim and reopening it.

But…”I’m African, we don’t feel pain.” – 3:26 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid says he has a cut on his right hand that hasn’t healed for 2 months.

“I’m African, we don’t feel pain,” Embiid says. – 3:26 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid showed that he had a pretty big cut on his finger. He said he’s been dealing with it for quite some time, but he jokingly adds that he doesn’t feel pain. #Sixers – 3:25 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Center Joel Embiid on the #Sixers’ big third quarter: pic.twitter.com/tulCzXLBxZ – 3:25 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

James Harden: “I’m not the fastest guy.”

Tyrese Maxey: “You’re fast, James.”

Harden: “Thank you.”

🤣 – 3:25 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Cavs pause their losing skid and maintain a 2-game lead on 7th in the East by beating the Knicks, 119-101, on Saturday. Darius Garland all players with 24 points and 13 assists. Philadelphia visits Cleveland on Sunday. LeVert added 19 points; Moses Brown, Isaac Okoro scored 16. – 3:24 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard James Harden on balancing getting his teammates involved and looking for his own scoring opportunities: pic.twitter.com/IDda420ob6 – 3:21 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

“I really believe he should be the MVP.”

@Doc Rivers on @Joel Embiid 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QhvCKlaqcr – 3:18 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey on his 17-point second half: ‘I just tried to be aggressive.’ – 3:17 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Cavs will beat the Knicks. Hornets lost to the Sixers. The updated race for the 7th seed:

7. Cleveland (43-35*)

8. Brooklyn (40-37) 2.5 GB

9. Atlanta (40-37) 2.5 GB

10. Charlotte (40-38) 3 GB – 3:14 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

A reporter’s phone went off on the press table during Tobias Harris’ press conference. Harris looks up and says, “I hate to blow up your spot, but it was Home Depot.” – 3:13 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tobias Harris took a moment to answer a question because he said someone’s phone was being called on the podium.

“It’s Home Depot calling. Great store by the way.” – 3:13 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on James Harden’s passing: ‘He’s seen pretty much every defense throughout his career. He’s able to pick that apart.’ – 3:10 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on his progress in catch-and-shoot situations: pic.twitter.com/BvB0EF7rKP – 3:08 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

29 PTS | 14 REB | 6 AST

just another double-double day for our EMVPIID.

🎥 presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/GfuXaTTIDy – 3:06 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Sixers dismantle Hornets – go 2 games up on Bulls for the No. 4 spot. That was a clinic. – 3:06 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers, asked if James Harden and Joel Embiid will play Sunday night at #Cavaliers: ‘I hope so.’ Said he believes plan is for everybody to be available. – 2:57 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Rivers said he talked with Embiid pregame and sort of nudged Joel saying that he could go out and score 50 and help his MVP case against a smaller Charlotte team. Embiid told him he only cared about winning and that he was simply going to let the game come to him – 2:56 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “I really believe he should be the MVP.”

Rivers says Embiid told him he doesn’t want to force things over the final stretch just to get numbers, which Rivers appreciated. – 2:56 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid:

“I really believe he should be MVP.” – 2:55 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Rivers: “I don’t get in on this, but I really think he [Joel] should be MVP.”

Says he almost told Embiid to get 50 tonight. Embiid said, “I just want to win, I’m going to let it come to me.” – 2:54 PM

Gotta be better #AllFly – 2:54 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “I really believe he should be MVP” #Sixers – 2:53 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Miles: 20 PTS, 5 REB

PJ: 14 PTS, 3 REB

Melo: 13 PTS, 5 AST

Mason: 11 PTS, 4 AST

Terry: 10 PTS, 6 AST, 5 STL

Cody: 8 PTS, 5 AST

#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/bRR6ca43rK – 2:53 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Tobias Harris today:

23 PTS

5 REB

8-13 FG

5-9 3P

He’s averaging 17/7/4 on 55/40/83% shooting in his last 7 games. pic.twitter.com/H1gu6NRBcl – 2:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Joel Embiid last 6 games:

31.5 points

13.0 rebounds

3.0 stocks

56.2% shooting

42.1% from three pic.twitter.com/xbyIpxSaUQ – 2:52 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

With Charlotte losing to Philadelphia today, the winner of Hawks-Nets will be in 8th place at the end of the night. – 2:50 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/rnP8L1RsNm – 2:48 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The player grades following a very dominant win over the Hornets at home #Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

the song has never sounded so good! 🎶

🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/ufXp6lys5o – 2:48 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: While Saturday's blowout win was an encouraging result, the #Sixers and Doc Rivers have things to figure out with James Harden and more in a short period of time

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Philly’s emphatic win over Charlotte today knocks the Hornets, at least temporarily, into 10th in the East, and moves Philly into a tie for third with Boston with four games to go. Boston will hold the tiebreaker with the better division record between the two. – 2:47 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The Sixers ended a three-game losing streak with a 144-114 win over Charlotte. They shot 21-42 from 3-point range, which ties a franchise record. Everyone scored. Enjoy your Saturday, everyone. – 2:46 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Great work from the @Philadelphia 76ers on the afternoon shift, opening their back-to-back with a dominant 144-114 win.

Embiid: 29 PTS / 14 REB / 6 AST

Harris: 23 PTS / 5-6 3fg / 5 REB

Maxey: 19 PTS / 4 AST / 2 STL

Harden: 12 PTS / 8 REB / 13 AST

Thybulle: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 3 STL – 2:46 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: Sixers 144, #Hornets 114

That’s a rough one.

Up next: at Miami on Tuesday – 2:46 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 144 (!), Hornets 114. Sixers snap a three-game losing skid and come with a terrific response after Thursday’s clunker in Detroit. Embiid with 29-14-6 in 31 minutes. Harris with 23 on a season-best 5-of-9 from 3. Harden with 12 points, 13 assists and 8 rebounds. – 2:45 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Sixers blow out the Hornets, and move to within a half game of the Celtics for 3rd/Atlantic Division lead (Boston owns the tie-breaker)

Big night ahead in the East race…

Miami at Chicago

Brooklyn at Atlanta (currently tied for 8th)

Six of the East top 7 play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/46YL1GhhLV – 2:38 PM

Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats

The @Philadelphia 76ers have set a team season high with 36 assists today. It’s the most the team has posted since posting 43 on 12/7/19 against Cleveland.

h/t @Stathead – 2:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Something to smile about

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/QR3RtQr6t9 – 2:34 PM

new season-high 5️⃣ threes for @Tobias Harris! pic.twitter.com/qsekwautof – 2:29 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

In comes Paul Reed with 6:52 left #Sixers – 2:29 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

That missed layup by Maxey takes the Sixers down to 64 percent shooting from the field. They are shooting 50 percent from deep and have made 18 of em.

It is midway through the fourth quarter. – 2:26 PM

Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats

With his latest block, @Philadelphia 76ers @DeAndre Jordan had reached 1,500 rejections for his career, joining @Dwight Howard, @sergeibaka and Brook Lopez as the only active players to reach the mark.

He is top-40 all-time in @NBAHistory.

h/t @Stathead pic.twitter.com/iQrwidG7zI – 2:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philadelphia hit 7 triples in that 3rd quarter. My goodness gracious. #Sixers – 2:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Not giving up.

#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/WqFmdE5wEE – 2:20 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

what. a. third. quarter. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BixXDnMkMp – 2:19 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 103, Hornets 80 at the end of the third. Sixers led by as many as 29 in the period and dropped 45 (!) points. Embiid with 29-14-6. Harden with 12 points, 13 assists and 8 boards. Sixers are shooting 63.5 percent and 14-of-30 from 3. – 2:17 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

The Hornets scored all but 45 of the 72 points scored in that 3rd quarter. – 2:17 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of 3rd Q: Sizers 103, #Hornets 80

That’s a 45-point quarter for Philly. – 2:16 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Hornets broadcast thinks Joel Embiid can still get in better shape. Tough crowd. – 2:12 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

James Harden just passed Allen Iverson for 18th on the NBA’s all-time free throw attempts list. – 2:11 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

It’s been a massive Q3 for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who have outscored the Hornets, 30-12, in the frame, with 5:17 still to play.

Maxey and Thybulle have been very successful offensively, and all five starters are now in double-figures.

88-65, Sixers. – 2:06 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

The Sixers have outscored Charlotte 30-12 in the first 6:43 of the 3rd quarter, and now lead 88-65 with a little over 17 left to play.

The Sixers are shooting 63.6%, and have generally looked dominant when they throw the ball to the correct team. Embiid’s up to 25/13/5. – 2:06 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

10 pts/12 ast for Harden.

25 pts/13 reb for Embiid. – 2:05 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Well, this has escalated quickly. Sixers have outscored the Hornets 26-10 through the first six minutes of the third to open up an 84-63 lead. – 2:04 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Game slipping away from the #Hornets here in the third quarter. Sixers are on a 19-4 run and their lead is up to 18. – 2:03 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

And now two hustle plays from Thybulle to save the ball from going out of bounds, then to knock it off the Hornets. Having himself quite a spurt. – 1:59 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

After scoring only 2 points in the 1st half, Tyrese Maxey is up to 7 points in this 3rd quarter. He’s knocked down a triple and Matisse Thybulle has 2 3’s this quarter. Philly is beginning to break this game open. #Sixers – 1:58 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Interesting little moment at the timeout:

Embiid put his arm around Thybulle’s shoulder, talked with him for a bit before sitting on the bench. Presumably related to Embiid screaming at Thybulle a little earlier about where he wanted him on Embiid’s catch at the nail. – 1:54 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Sixers stopped turning ball over for 3 or 4 possessions, which allowed them to push the lead to 10. Timeout Charlotte.

In honor of Plumlee, I’m going to use my left thumb as my spacebar thumb for the rest of the game. If I tweet less, it’s because this is surprisingly tough. – 1:53 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

It’s a good offensive Thybulle game so far. He’s got five quick points to start the second half on a dunk off a Harden feed and corner 3, and 9 total on 4-of-5 shooting. Sixers’ lead is back to double digits at 67-57. – 1:53 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

The business decision by Embiid on that Plumlee dunk was … interesting. So was Doc’s expression afterward. – 1:51 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The #Rockets are in a great position with their own pick after losses to the Kings.

They are tied with the Magic for the worst record. Here is each team’s remaining schedules:

ORLANDO:

NYK, CLE, at CHA, MIA

HOUSTON:

MIN, at BKN, at TOR, ATL – 1:48 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Turnovers a big problem early for the Sixers (10 within first 17 minutes), but they’re up 5 over Charlotte at halftime.

Tobias Harris going 4 for 7 from 3 in a half is definitely a plus. His current season high for 3PA is 8 vs. Bucks. – 1:36 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Embiid was moving a tad slower towards the end of that half, looked like something with his knee contesting Cody Martin’s layup.

On a positive note, Tobias Harris had 16 points including 4-7 from deep, which has to be close to a record for one half for him. All good shots. – 1:34 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 58, Hornets 53. Embiid already with 19-11-4. Harris with 16 on 4-of-7 from deep. Harden is 2-of-6 from the floor but has 7 points and 5 boards. Sixers won’t love the Hornets’ 13 fastbreak points, or Charlotte’s 13 points off the Sixers’ 10 turnovers. – 1:34 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

A lot of ugly turnovers but Embiid absolutely killing as a roller so far, would just keep going back to that well in the second half – 1:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Sixers 58, #Hornets 53

Miles Bridges 11 pts, 3 rebs

Hornets have to do a better job of containing Joel Embiid (19 pts, 11 rebs) and keeping a body on Tobias Harris (16 pts). – 1:33 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Embiid still limping a little, looks like the left leg area is a little sore after a fall. – 1:33 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Hornets, 58-53, at halftime.

Embiid: 19 PTS / 11 REB / 4 AST

Harris: 16 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST

Harden: 5 PTS / 5 REB / 7 AST – 1:32 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Maxey’s first points come on a transition layup. Sixers’ lead back out to 58-51 with a minute to play in the first half. – 1:31 PM

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/z4ImKKb3RJ – 1:29 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid has shot 6-7 from the field in the first half.

He and Tobias Harris each have a game-high 16 points.

Embiid in the first half alone, so far:

16 PTS / 10 REB / 4 AST – 1:29 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Two matinees underway will have a big effect on the outcome of the East playoff picture:

CHA-PHI

CLE-NYK

(A big effect for everyone but the Knicks, that is.) – 1:29 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

I was this days old when I learned that Mason Plumlee started shooting free-throws left-handed.

It wasn’t any prettier than his right-handed attempts from earlier in the year. – 1:29 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tobias Harris has shot 4-6 from 3-point territory in the first half alone (so far). – 1:28 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Mason Plumlee is shooting free throws left handed? I clearly missed that. When did that change happen? – 1:25 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Nice play by Matisse Thybulle to tip that rebound out to James Harden for an open triple. His activity level has been big in this one. #Sixers – 1:25 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers vs. #Hornets first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/YhX2HuLxl3 – 1:23 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Hornets gamble more than any team in the league and the Sixers did not get the memo. 10 turnovers in 16 minutes is no bueno. – 1:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Useless stat alert: PJ Washington just tied Jeremy Lamb for 15th place on the #Hornets All-Time 3-pointers list with 306. – 1:19 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers are shooting 60 percent from the floor but their 10 turnovers are keeping the Hornets in this. Last one just led to a tying 3 by Thomas, forcing a timeout. Turnovers were an issue the last time the Sixers played the Hornets back in January, too. – 1:19 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

DeAndre Jordan turning back the clock on that reverse alley-oop slam and big block (and choice words) on LaMelo. – 1:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

DeAndre Jordan rejects LaMelo Ball and he turned to the crowd to say something to them. Dude looks fired up today. #Sixers – 1:17 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Tobias Harris seems to really enjoy 12:30 starts. – 1:12 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris has been having a terrific start to this one. He’s up to 13 points and he’s just bullying the smaller Hornets. Philly up 36-28. #Sixers – 1:12 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 29, Hornets 26 at the end of the first. Fun start to this one. Harris with 9 points on 3-of-4 from 3. Sixers shot 11-of-21 from the floor and held Charlotte to 9-of-23, but the Hornets scored 6 points off 4 Sixers turnovers. – 1:07 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first quarter: Sixers 29, #Hornets 26 – 1:05 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The Hornets, who are not switching, are having all sorts of trouble with the Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll in the early going. That pocket pass is there every time. – 1:02 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Hey! Bench points! With James Harden also on the floor! – 12:59 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Danny Green is the first Sixers sub tonight, replacing Thybulle. – 12:53 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Big-time start for Tobias Harris, who leads all scorers in 6 minutes so far…

9 PTS / 3-4 fg / 3-3 3fg – 12:53 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward is on the floor now. – 12:53 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Great start by the Sixers. They lead 18-13 and are shooting 63.6%. Harris has nine points on 3-4 shooting (3-3 on threes). Embiid has 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Harden has 2 points and 3 assists. – 12:52 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Tobias Harris is 3 for 3 on 3-pointers, helping #Sixers to an 18-13 lead over #Hornets midway through the first quarter. – 12:50 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Tobias Harris with a couple of catch and shoot 3s early, as the Sixers have jumped out to an 18-13 lead midway through the first. Harris has 9 to lead the way, with Embiid chipping in with 5/3/2. Sixers are shooting 7-11 from the field and 3-5 from deep to start. – 12:50 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Hot shooting start from Harris, who just buried his third 3-pointer in the first six minutes. A byproduct of the Harden-Embiid pick and roll. Sixers are 7-of-13 from the floor and have an 18-13 lead. – 12:50 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

That’s 3 triples in this 1st quarter for Tobias Harris. I feel like I’ve been saying that a lot the last few games, but Harris is really beginning to understand his new role within the offense. #Sixers – 12:50 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Tobias Harris is growing quite comfrortable in the stretch-four role. 3 triples in the first quarter. – 12:50 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First sub off the bench this afternoon: Cody Martin. – 12:48 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The very rare 12:30 Sixers game is about to tip off here against the Hornets. I am not complaining. – 12:39 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the #Hornets today and a #Cavaliers‘ loss to the #Knicks – 12:38 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported yesterday, Gordon Hayward is back for Charlotte today for a huge game in Philadelphia. All four teams in the play-in in the East play today — including Brooklyn at Atlanta tonight. All five games today have significance in the playoff race in both conferences – 12:25 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

It appears Isaiah Joe has gone with braids today. I think it adds some edginess, let’s see if it gets him some minutes. – 12:22 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward is coming off the bench this afternoon. #Hornets going with the same starters they’ve used for most of the time he’s been out. – 12:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Gordon Hayward will return for the Hornets today. He’ll come off the bench. Philly will rock with the same starting 5. #Sixers – 12:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs PHI

Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is probable.

@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/uHvY2PkFy9 – 11:46 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philadelphia can clinch a playoff spot today with a win and a Cavs loss #Sixers – 11:40 AM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Our best bet and prediction for Saturday's Hornets vs. 76ers game

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said neither Jarrett Allen nor Evan Mobley are expected to play tomorrow against Philadelphia. He is still “hopeful” both return next week, before the end of the regular season. – 11:36 AM

PJ Washington @PJWashington

Stay true 🤞🏽💙 – 11:23 AM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

All you need to know ahead of Saturday's Hornets vs. 76ers game.

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

From Doc Rivers pregame:

-Team needs to increase pace — look to push the ball ahead, focus on better tempo consistently.

-Frustrated Sixers didn’t post Embiid more vs. Detroit switches.

-Afternoon games in regular season generally hit or miss. No practice or shootaround pregame – 10:55 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons files grievance to restore nearly $20 million in salary #76ers withheld #Nets nypost.com/2022/04/02/ben… via @nypostsports teammate @ethan_sears – 10:39 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey doing some pregame drills Saturday prior to facing the #Hornets: pic.twitter.com/Cp4j3OSFtQ – 10:36 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Getting ready for early #Sixers-#Hornets game pic.twitter.com/eYqWgJPkwG – 10:20 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN reporting with @Ramona Shelburne and @Bobby Marks on the looming arbitration showdown with Ben Simmons filing a grievance to recoup nearly $20M in lost 76ers salary: es.pn/378xSXA – 9:17 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Reporting with @RamonaShelburne and @Bobby Marks: Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has filed a grievance to challenge the nearly $20 million of salary withheld to him by the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Story soon on ESPN. – 8:16 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The #Sixers have recalled Paul Reed from the Delaware Blue Coats. – 8:11 AM

