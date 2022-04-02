Hornets vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Charlotte Hornets (40-38) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (30-30) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 12:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 114, Philadelphia 76ers 144 (Final)
Underrated stats from today’s @Philadelphia 76ers win:
Embiid: 29 PTS / 12-16 fg
Harden: 13 AST
Harris: 8-13 fg / 5-9 3fg
Harris: game-high +28
Thybulle: game-high +28
Thybulle: 5-7 FG
Maxey: 4 AST / 0 TO
Niang: 4-5 fg
Milton: 5 AST
Team: 48.8% 3fg
Q3 margin: 45-27, Sixers. – 5:17 PM
Updated #NBA column: #Sixers' star guard James Harden is still working on the balance between getting his teammates involved and looking for his own scoring opportunities
Tobias Harris continues to grow and grow in this new role. He received some love from his teammates after the win. #Sixers
Joel Embiid is averaging 30 points per game and coach Doc Rivers believes he should win the MVP award #Sixers
James Harden and the rest of the team explain their success in the big 3rd quarter to blowout the Hornets at home #Sixers
"This feels like a new group right now… We were a little bit out of sync today on this early game, but we take a deep breath, move forward and get ready for a game on Tuesday." – James Borrego
#AllFly
Embiid scores 29 points, 76ers hit 21 3s in rout of Hornets 144-114
76ers and Cavs win … 4th seed Philly 2 games behind 1st place Miami- 76ers lead Bulls/Raps by 2 games with 5 games left . – 4:16 PM
#Sixers vs. Hornets final box pic.twitter.com/MS8VqrmLpt – 4:12 PM
LaMelo dished out a career-high in assists as the Hornets clinch a spot in the play-in tournament.
Sixers and Harden get back on track in a 144-114 rout of the Charlotte Hornets
Joel Embiid said that he’s had a cut on his finger for two months now, which won’t close since he’s dunking and catching passes with the right hand.
Musing on the injury, he said: “Pretty painful but I’m African, we don’t feel pain.” – 3:33 PM
HUGE win for #Cavs, jump on Knicks early, go wire-to-wire for 119-101 win; seven Cavs in dbl-figures; led by 23 in 4Q; CLE, 54%FG, 15-34 3ptFG, 26 asst / just 9 T.O.; CLE, 34 bench pts, 44pts in paint; dbl-dbl each for Garland, Moses; Sixers crush Hornets – BKN/ATL later tonight. pic.twitter.com/4tV6YNYBf5 – 3:29 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on bouncing back from Thursday’s ‘bad loss’ to #Pistons: ‘We know how good we can be’ pic.twitter.com/AtPaudNKxg – 3:28 PM
Embiid showed us a cut on his shooting hand after Harden reacted to seeing it at their postgame presser. Says it’s something he’s been dealing with on and off for roughly 2 months because of banging it on the rim and reopening it.
But…”I’m African, we don’t feel pain.” – 3:26 PM
Embiid says he has a cut on his right hand that hasn’t healed for 2 months.
“I’m African, we don’t feel pain,” Embiid says. – 3:26 PM
Joel Embiid showed that he had a pretty big cut on his finger. He said he’s been dealing with it for quite some time, but he jokingly adds that he doesn’t feel pain. #Sixers – 3:25 PM
Center Joel Embiid on the #Sixers’ big third quarter: pic.twitter.com/tulCzXLBxZ – 3:25 PM
James Harden: “I’m not the fastest guy.”
Tyrese Maxey: “You’re fast, James.”
Harden: “Thank you.”
🤣 – 3:25 PM
Cavs pause their losing skid and maintain a 2-game lead on 7th in the East by beating the Knicks, 119-101, on Saturday. Darius Garland all players with 24 points and 13 assists. Philadelphia visits Cleveland on Sunday. LeVert added 19 points; Moses Brown, Isaac Okoro scored 16. – 3:24 PM
#Sixers guard James Harden on balancing getting his teammates involved and looking for his own scoring opportunities: pic.twitter.com/IDda420ob6 – 3:21 PM
“I really believe he should be the MVP.”
@Doc Rivers on @Joel Embiid 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QhvCKlaqcr – 3:18 PM
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey on his 17-point second half: ‘I just tried to be aggressive.’ – 3:17 PM
Cavs will beat the Knicks. Hornets lost to the Sixers. The updated race for the 7th seed:
7. Cleveland (43-35*)
8. Brooklyn (40-37) 2.5 GB
9. Atlanta (40-37) 2.5 GB
10. Charlotte (40-38) 3 GB – 3:14 PM
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on James Harden’s passing: ‘He’s seen pretty much every defense throughout his career. He’s able to pick that apart.’ – 3:10 PM
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on his progress in catch-and-shoot situations: pic.twitter.com/BvB0EF7rKP – 3:08 PM
29 PTS | 14 REB | 6 AST
just another double-double day for our EMVPIID.
Sixers dismantle Hornets – go 2 games up on Bulls for the No. 4 spot. That was a clinic. – 3:06 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers, asked if James Harden and Joel Embiid will play Sunday night at #Cavaliers: ‘I hope so.’ Said he believes plan is for everybody to be available. – 2:57 PM
Rivers said he talked with Embiid pregame and sort of nudged Joel saying that he could go out and score 50 and help his MVP case against a smaller Charlotte team. Embiid told him he only cared about winning and that he was simply going to let the game come to him – 2:56 PM
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “I really believe he should be the MVP.”
Rivers says Embiid told him he doesn’t want to force things over the final stretch just to get numbers, which Rivers appreciated. – 2:56 PM
Gotta be better #AllFly – 2:54 PM
Miles: 20 PTS, 5 REB
PJ: 14 PTS, 3 REB
Melo: 13 PTS, 5 AST
Mason: 11 PTS, 4 AST
Terry: 10 PTS, 6 AST, 5 STL
Cody: 8 PTS, 5 AST
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/bRR6ca43rK – 2:53 PM
Tobias Harris today:
23 PTS
5 REB
8-13 FG
5-9 3P
He’s averaging 17/7/4 on 55/40/83% shooting in his last 7 games. pic.twitter.com/H1gu6NRBcl – 2:52 PM
Joel Embiid last 6 games:
31.5 points
13.0 rebounds
3.0 stocks
56.2% shooting
42.1% from three pic.twitter.com/xbyIpxSaUQ – 2:52 PM
With Charlotte losing to Philadelphia today, the winner of Hawks-Nets will be in 8th place at the end of the night. – 2:50 PM
The player grades following a very dominant win over the Hornets at home #Sixers
#NBA column: While Saturday's blowout win was an encouraging result, the #Sixers and Doc Rivers have things to figure out with James Harden and more in a short period of time
Philly’s emphatic win over Charlotte today knocks the Hornets, at least temporarily, into 10th in the East, and moves Philly into a tie for third with Boston with four games to go. Boston will hold the tiebreaker with the better division record between the two. – 2:47 PM
The Sixers ended a three-game losing streak with a 144-114 win over Charlotte. They shot 21-42 from 3-point range, which ties a franchise record. Everyone scored. Enjoy your Saturday, everyone. – 2:46 PM
Great work from the @Philadelphia 76ers on the afternoon shift, opening their back-to-back with a dominant 144-114 win.
Embiid: 29 PTS / 14 REB / 6 AST
Harris: 23 PTS / 5-6 3fg / 5 REB
Maxey: 19 PTS / 4 AST / 2 STL
Harden: 12 PTS / 8 REB / 13 AST
Thybulle: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 3 STL – 2:46 PM
Final: Sixers 144, #Hornets 114
That’s a rough one.
Up next: at Miami on Tuesday – 2:46 PM
FINAL: Sixers 144 (!), Hornets 114. Sixers snap a three-game losing skid and come with a terrific response after Thursday’s clunker in Detroit. Embiid with 29-14-6 in 31 minutes. Harris with 23 on a season-best 5-of-9 from 3. Harden with 12 points, 13 assists and 8 rebounds. – 2:45 PM
Sixers blow out the Hornets, and move to within a half game of the Celtics for 3rd/Atlantic Division lead (Boston owns the tie-breaker)
Big night ahead in the East race…
Miami at Chicago
Brooklyn at Atlanta (currently tied for 8th)
Six of the East top 7 play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/46YL1GhhLV – 2:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
The @Philadelphia 76ers have set a team season high with 36 assists today. It’s the most the team has posted since posting 43 on 12/7/19 against Cleveland.
new season-high 5️⃣ threes for @Tobias Harris! pic.twitter.com/qsekwautof – 2:29 PM
In comes Paul Reed with 6:52 left #Sixers – 2:29 PM
That missed layup by Maxey takes the Sixers down to 64 percent shooting from the field. They are shooting 50 percent from deep and have made 18 of em.
It is midway through the fourth quarter. – 2:26 PM
Philadelphia hit 7 triples in that 3rd quarter. My goodness gracious. #Sixers – 2:20 PM
what. a. third. quarter. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BixXDnMkMp – 2:19 PM
Sixers 103, Hornets 80 at the end of the third. Sixers led by as many as 29 in the period and dropped 45 (!) points. Embiid with 29-14-6. Harden with 12 points, 13 assists and 8 boards. Sixers are shooting 63.5 percent and 14-of-30 from 3. – 2:17 PM
The Hornets scored all but 45 of the 72 points scored in that 3rd quarter. – 2:17 PM
End of 3rd Q: Sizers 103, #Hornets 80
That’s a 45-point quarter for Philly. – 2:16 PM
Hornets broadcast thinks Joel Embiid can still get in better shape. Tough crowd. – 2:12 PM
James Harden just passed Allen Iverson for 18th on the NBA’s all-time free throw attempts list. – 2:11 PM
It’s been a massive Q3 for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who have outscored the Hornets, 30-12, in the frame, with 5:17 still to play.
Maxey and Thybulle have been very successful offensively, and all five starters are now in double-figures.
88-65, Sixers. – 2:06 PM
The Sixers have outscored Charlotte 30-12 in the first 6:43 of the 3rd quarter, and now lead 88-65 with a little over 17 left to play.
The Sixers are shooting 63.6%, and have generally looked dominant when they throw the ball to the correct team. Embiid’s up to 25/13/5. – 2:06 PM
10 pts/12 ast for Harden.
25 pts/13 reb for Embiid. – 2:05 PM
Well, this has escalated quickly. Sixers have outscored the Hornets 26-10 through the first six minutes of the third to open up an 84-63 lead. – 2:04 PM
Game slipping away from the #Hornets here in the third quarter. Sixers are on a 19-4 run and their lead is up to 18. – 2:03 PM
And now two hustle plays from Thybulle to save the ball from going out of bounds, then to knock it off the Hornets. Having himself quite a spurt. – 1:59 PM
After scoring only 2 points in the 1st half, Tyrese Maxey is up to 7 points in this 3rd quarter. He’s knocked down a triple and Matisse Thybulle has 2 3’s this quarter. Philly is beginning to break this game open. #Sixers – 1:58 PM
Interesting little moment at the timeout:
Embiid put his arm around Thybulle’s shoulder, talked with him for a bit before sitting on the bench. Presumably related to Embiid screaming at Thybulle a little earlier about where he wanted him on Embiid’s catch at the nail. – 1:54 PM
Sixers stopped turning ball over for 3 or 4 possessions, which allowed them to push the lead to 10. Timeout Charlotte.
In honor of Plumlee, I’m going to use my left thumb as my spacebar thumb for the rest of the game. If I tweet less, it’s because this is surprisingly tough. – 1:53 PM
It’s a good offensive Thybulle game so far. He’s got five quick points to start the second half on a dunk off a Harden feed and corner 3, and 9 total on 4-of-5 shooting. Sixers’ lead is back to double digits at 67-57. – 1:53 PM
The business decision by Embiid on that Plumlee dunk was … interesting. So was Doc’s expression afterward. – 1:51 PM
Turnovers a big problem early for the Sixers (10 within first 17 minutes), but they’re up 5 over Charlotte at halftime.
Tobias Harris going 4 for 7 from 3 in a half is definitely a plus. His current season high for 3PA is 8 vs. Bucks. – 1:36 PM
Embiid was moving a tad slower towards the end of that half, looked like something with his knee contesting Cody Martin’s layup.
On a positive note, Tobias Harris had 16 points including 4-7 from deep, which has to be close to a record for one half for him. All good shots. – 1:34 PM
Sixers 58, Hornets 53. Embiid already with 19-11-4. Harris with 16 on 4-of-7 from deep. Harden is 2-of-6 from the floor but has 7 points and 5 boards. Sixers won’t love the Hornets’ 13 fastbreak points, or Charlotte’s 13 points off the Sixers’ 10 turnovers. – 1:34 PM
A lot of ugly turnovers but Embiid absolutely killing as a roller so far, would just keep going back to that well in the second half – 1:33 PM
Halftime: Sixers 58, #Hornets 53
Miles Bridges 11 pts, 3 rebs
Hornets have to do a better job of containing Joel Embiid (19 pts, 11 rebs) and keeping a body on Tobias Harris (16 pts). – 1:33 PM
Embiid still limping a little, looks like the left leg area is a little sore after a fall. – 1:33 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Hornets, 58-53, at halftime.
Embiid: 19 PTS / 11 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 16 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST
Harden: 5 PTS / 5 REB / 7 AST – 1:32 PM
Maxey’s first points come on a transition layup. Sixers’ lead back out to 58-51 with a minute to play in the first half. – 1:31 PM
Joel Embiid has shot 6-7 from the field in the first half.
He and Tobias Harris each have a game-high 16 points.
Embiid in the first half alone, so far:
16 PTS / 10 REB / 4 AST – 1:29 PM
Two matinees underway will have a big effect on the outcome of the East playoff picture:
CHA-PHI
CLE-NYK
(A big effect for everyone but the Knicks, that is.) – 1:29 PM
I was this days old when I learned that Mason Plumlee started shooting free-throws left-handed.
It wasn’t any prettier than his right-handed attempts from earlier in the year. – 1:29 PM
Tobias Harris has shot 4-6 from 3-point territory in the first half alone (so far). – 1:28 PM
Mason Plumlee is shooting free throws left handed? I clearly missed that. When did that change happen? – 1:25 PM
Nice play by Matisse Thybulle to tip that rebound out to James Harden for an open triple. His activity level has been big in this one. #Sixers – 1:25 PM
#Sixers vs. #Hornets first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/YhX2HuLxl3 – 1:23 PM
Hornets gamble more than any team in the league and the Sixers did not get the memo. 10 turnovers in 16 minutes is no bueno. – 1:20 PM
Useless stat alert: PJ Washington just tied Jeremy Lamb for 15th place on the #Hornets All-Time 3-pointers list with 306. – 1:19 PM
Sixers are shooting 60 percent from the floor but their 10 turnovers are keeping the Hornets in this. Last one just led to a tying 3 by Thomas, forcing a timeout. Turnovers were an issue the last time the Sixers played the Hornets back in January, too. – 1:19 PM
DeAndre Jordan turning back the clock on that reverse alley-oop slam and big block (and choice words) on LaMelo. – 1:17 PM
DeAndre Jordan rejects LaMelo Ball and he turned to the crowd to say something to them. Dude looks fired up today. #Sixers – 1:17 PM
how good is @Tobias Harris playing right now?
THIS GOOD. pic.twitter.com/cZR6t1dFeP – 1:14 PM
Tobias Harris seems to really enjoy 12:30 starts. – 1:12 PM
Tobias Harris has been having a terrific start to this one. He’s up to 13 points and he’s just bullying the smaller Hornets. Philly up 36-28. #Sixers – 1:12 PM
Sixers 29, Hornets 26 at the end of the first. Fun start to this one. Harris with 9 points on 3-of-4 from 3. Sixers shot 11-of-21 from the floor and held Charlotte to 9-of-23, but the Hornets scored 6 points off 4 Sixers turnovers. – 1:07 PM
WELCOME BACK GH2️⃣0️⃣!
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/WdY0tGug0E – 1:05 PM
End of first quarter: Sixers 29, #Hornets 26 – 1:05 PM
The Hornets, who are not switching, are having all sorts of trouble with the Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll in the early going. That pocket pass is there every time. – 1:02 PM
Hey! Bench points! With James Harden also on the floor! – 12:59 PM
Danny Green is the first Sixers sub tonight, replacing Thybulle. – 12:53 PM
Big-time start for Tobias Harris, who leads all scorers in 6 minutes so far…
9 PTS / 3-4 fg / 3-3 3fg – 12:53 PM
Gordon Hayward is on the floor now. – 12:53 PM
Great start by the Sixers. They lead 18-13 and are shooting 63.6%. Harris has nine points on 3-4 shooting (3-3 on threes). Embiid has 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Harden has 2 points and 3 assists. – 12:52 PM
Tobias Harris is 3 for 3 on 3-pointers, helping #Sixers to an 18-13 lead over #Hornets midway through the first quarter. – 12:50 PM
Tobias Harris with a couple of catch and shoot 3s early, as the Sixers have jumped out to an 18-13 lead midway through the first. Harris has 9 to lead the way, with Embiid chipping in with 5/3/2. Sixers are shooting 7-11 from the field and 3-5 from deep to start. – 12:50 PM
Hot shooting start from Harris, who just buried his third 3-pointer in the first six minutes. A byproduct of the Harden-Embiid pick and roll. Sixers are 7-of-13 from the floor and have an 18-13 lead. – 12:50 PM
That’s 3 triples in this 1st quarter for Tobias Harris. I feel like I’ve been saying that a lot the last few games, but Harris is really beginning to understand his new role within the offense. #Sixers – 12:50 PM
Tobias Harris is growing quite comfrortable in the stretch-four role. 3 triples in the first quarter. – 12:50 PM
First sub off the bench this afternoon: Cody Martin. – 12:48 PM
The very rare 12:30 Sixers game is about to tip off here against the Hornets. I am not complaining. – 12:39 PM
#Sixers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the #Hornets today and a #Cavaliers‘ loss to the #Knicks – 12:38 PM
As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported yesterday, Gordon Hayward is back for Charlotte today for a huge game in Philadelphia. All four teams in the play-in in the East play today — including Brooklyn at Atlanta tonight. All five games today have significance in the playoff race in both conferences – 12:25 PM
It appears Isaiah Joe has gone with braids today. I think it adds some edginess, let’s see if it gets him some minutes. – 12:22 PM
Gordon Hayward is coming off the bench this afternoon. #Hornets going with the same starters they’ve used for most of the time he’s been out. – 12:02 PM
Gordon Hayward will return for the Hornets today. He’ll come off the bench. Philly will rock with the same starting 5. #Sixers – 12:02 PM
INJURY REPORT vs PHI
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is probable.
@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/uHvY2PkFy9 – 11:46 AM
Philadelphia can clinch a playoff spot today with a win and a Cavs loss #Sixers – 11:40 AM
the sun is bright…you know the rest! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/S9zoJcPxVe – 11:38 AM
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said neither Jarrett Allen nor Evan Mobley are expected to play tomorrow against Philadelphia. He is still “hopeful” both return next week, before the end of the regular season. – 11:36 AM
All you need to know ahead of Saturday's Hornets vs. 76ers game.
From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Team needs to increase pace — look to push the ball ahead, focus on better tempo consistently.
-Frustrated Sixers didn’t post Embiid more vs. Detroit switches.
-Afternoon games in regular season generally hit or miss. No practice or shootaround pregame – 10:55 AM
Ben Simmons files grievance to restore nearly $20 million in salary #76ers withheld #Nets nypost.com/2022/04/02/ben… via @nypostsports teammate @ethan_sears – 10:39 AM
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey doing some pregame drills Saturday prior to facing the #Hornets: pic.twitter.com/Cp4j3OSFtQ – 10:36 AM
Getting ready for early #Sixers-#Hornets game pic.twitter.com/eYqWgJPkwG – 10:20 AM
ESPN reporting with @Ramona Shelburne and @Bobby Marks on the looming arbitration showdown with Ben Simmons filing a grievance to recoup nearly $20M in lost 76ers salary: es.pn/378xSXA – 9:17 AM
Reporting with @RamonaShelburne and @Bobby Marks: Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has filed a grievance to challenge the nearly $20 million of salary withheld to him by the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Story soon on ESPN. – 8:16 AM
The #Sixers have recalled Paul Reed from the Delaware Blue Coats. – 8:11 AM
