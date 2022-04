It's time to be honest, Boise. Do we really think that the slap on stage at The Oscars was real, or could it have been staged? As years have gone on, it has began to feel like less and less people really care to park in front of their television and watch the awards show that at one time, was a big deal. No, we aren't "swinging" at the show (see what we did there) but we just think that consumption of this information has evolved.

BOISE, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO