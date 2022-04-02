ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lee Daniels Apologizes To Mo’Nique After 13 Year Feud & Casts Her In Netflix’s ‘Demon House’: Watch

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pKFL_0exeBixF00
BDG/Shutterstock

Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique publicly reconciled on stage at her special comedy event on Friday, following years of tension between them after collaborating on the 2009 film ‘Precious.’

Lee Daniels, 62, and Mo’Nique, 54, are ending their feud after 13 years. The director, who directed the actress’ 2009 film Precious, made an appearance on stage at her Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy event at St. George Theatre on Staten Island on April 1, and made a public apology after she previously claimed he told her she’d been “blackballed” in the industry when she expected a pay increase due to winning an Oscar.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” Lee told Mo’Nique in front of the crowd before she put her hand to her heart and appeared to get emotional. “Y’all, and she was my best friend — my best friend. Y’all think that Precious was just … That was God working, through both of us.”

“And we’re gonna f*cking do it again!” he added before concluding with “I love you” as the two of them then briefly danced on the stage together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLS5e_0exeBixF00
Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique at a previous event. (BDG/Shutterstock)

In addition to the public apology, Deadline reported that Mo’Nique will star in Lee’s upcoming flick, Demon House for Netflix, along with other talented stars like Andra Day, Glenn Close and Aunjanue Ellis.

Lee and Mo’Nique’s reconciliation comes as a surprise since they were reportedly involved in feud that was caused by the latter talking to the former about not getting the pay increase she expected after winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mary Lee Johnston in Lee’s film, Precious.

“I got a phone call from Lee Daniels maybe six or seven months ago,” Mo’Nique told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. “And he said to me, ‘Mo’Nique, you’ve been blackballed.’ And I said, ‘I’ve been blackballed? Why have I been blackballed?’ And he said, ‘Because you didn’t play the game.’ And I said, ‘Well, what game is that?’ And he gave me no response.”

Lee also gave a statement to the outlet. “Her demands through Precious were not always in line with the campaign. This soured her relationship with the Hollywood community,” it read. Despite his opinion, he also said he still considered Mo’Nique as a friend.

A month later, Mo’Nique told Good Morning America that Lee “had a problem that I didn’t say his name the night of the Oscar awards”and in 2018, Lee told TMZ, “It breaks my heart that she feels that we blackballed her. No one blackballed her. Mo’Nique blackballed her.”

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife

168K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

52M+

Views

Related
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Will Smith Slap at Oscars: ‘We Are Apparently Assaulting People on Stage Now’

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz has shared her disapproval of Will Smith’s controversial evening at the Oscars on Sunday, in which the actor walked onto the ceremony stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian said a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith then returned to his seat before shouting “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” The incident between Smith and Rock stunned audiences, both inside the Dolby Theatre and watching from home, as it was not immediately clear whether the interaction was a staged sketch meant to be part of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Andra Day
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Mo'nique
HollywoodLife

Wesley Snipes’ Kids: Meet The Star’s 5 Children & Their Mothers

The ‘Blade’ star has five kids between his two marriages. Find out more about all five of Wesley Snipes’ kids here!. Wesley Snipes, 59, has been a movie icon for over 30 years. Since his first big screen appearance in the Goldie Hawn sports comedy Wildcats in 1986, he’s gone on to star in tons of classic, beloved including the crime drama New Jack City and the sci-fi thriller Blade. Throughout his career, Wesley has been married twice. His first wife was April Dubois from 1985 to 1990, whom he had his eldest son with, and his current wife Nakyung “Nikki” Park, whom he has four kids with. Wesley has opened up about how fatherhood affected the way that he played the character General Izzi in the comedy Coming 2 America in a March 2021 interview with Fatherly. “General Izzi is a reflection of my children and their influence and impact on me. The timing, humor, the way they played things, the nuances. What you’re seeing in my joy is a reflection of them and their effect on me,” he said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feud#Staten Island#Aun
The Independent

Cardi B fans defend rapper after she shares photo of six-month-old son’s eye in response to requests to see baby

Cardi B’s fans have come to her defence after she responded to requests to show her infant son’s face by sharing a close-up photo of the baby’s eye.On Tuesday, the rapper, 29, who welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset in September 2021, shared an update about the six month old on Twitter, where she wrote: “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day.”The tweet prompted numerous requests from Cardi’s followers to share a photo of the baby, which she has not yet done.“Our baby cousin got teeth coming...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Shine My Crown

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Carl Crawford a 'Pill Popper'; He Accuses Her of Being an 'Alcoholic'

Megan thee Stallion went scorched earth on Carl Crawford after news broke that he is suing her---dragging out their ongoing legal issues. "Carl I don't wanna be signed to yo pill popping ass!" she wrote. "You talking abt I ain't paid for a show and you sound slow," she wrote. "Im the artist I don't pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY YOU F---KING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind JPRINCE."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy