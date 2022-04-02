ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick & Travis Barker: How Pete Davidson Helped Them Become ‘Friendly’ & ‘Amicable’

By Terry Zeller
 2 days ago
Matt Baron/Stephen Lovekin/Soul Brother/Shutterstock

The ‘SNL’ comedian is playing ‘middleman’ to facilitate a bond between Scott and Travis, who is engaged to Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Pete Davidson is a man of many talents (actor, comedian, Kardashian beau) and it appears he can add “mediator” to the list. The Saturday Night Live star has helped Scott Disick and Travis Barker become “amicable” with each other and avoid any awkwardness, as Travis is now engaged to Scott’s ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Pete is playing “middleman” to spark a friendship between the pair.

Pete Davidson has helped Scott Disick and Travis Barker become friendly, as Travis is now engaged to Scott's ex, Kourtney Kardashian

“Pete and Scott have become close friends, but Pete has been friends with Travis forever,” the source explained. “Pete is trying to play middleman to make a friendship happen between them.” The insider then referenced Scott and Travis both being at Scott and Kourtney’s son Mason’s baseball game recently, calling it “a huge step in the right direction.”

A second source echoed the sentiment, telling Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott and Travis attending the “same family events” has allowed them to “chat and be friendly.” The insider added, “That doesn’t mean they’re going to be hanging out one on one anytime soon, but it does mean they can be amicable with each other because they’ve come to an understanding that it’s not about them. It’s about Kourtney and the kids.”

“Scott will always care about Kourtney but he’s putting his best effort forward for the sake of his family,” the source continued. “Travis and Scott have come to a point where they’re able to be in the same space and not have it be so awkward.”

As HollywoodLife previously reported, Pete and Travis go way back because of their mutual friendship with Machine Gun Kelly. When Kourtney’s sis Kim Kardashian was preparing to host Saturday Night Live, Travis even knew sparks would fly between Kim and Pete, according to our source. At the SNL after-party, Pete also got to be chummy with Scott, who was there with Khloe Kardashian. Since then, Pete has hung out with Scott on numerous occasions. Kudos to Pete for bringing the family together!

Meanwhile, sources close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kourtney is glad to see Scott and Travis “get along” and form a relationship “for the sake of the kids.” “Kourtney knows that Scott sees Travis isn’t going anywhere, and that he only wants the best for Kourtney and the kids. Kourtney has always hoped for a good relationship between Travis and Scott so she’s thankful to see that Scott can put his differences aside for the sake of the kids,” they said.

