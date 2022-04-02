ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City, Liverpool both win in EPL; Brentford stuns Chelsea

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Liverpool completed its 119-day mission to displace Manchester City from atop the English Premier League but it lasted only a matter of hours.

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arsenal's Champions League hopes take hit in loss at Crystal Palace

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow as the below-par visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat against rampant Crystal Palace on Monday. Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and...
MLS
Person
Pep Guardiola
ESPN

Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KEYT

Style clash as Guardiola, Simeone meet in Champions League

There will be a clash of styles on show when Manchester City and Atlético Madrid meet in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. It stems from the philosophies of their coaches. City manager Pep Guardiola attempts to turn soccer into an attacking art-form with his possession-based approach while Diego Simeone is the embodiment of a rugged and uncompromising Atlético team he has led since 2011. Simeone once attended some Barcelona training sessions while he was working as a coach in Argentina and Guardiola was at the Catalan club. Guardiola’s style wasn’t for Simeone and both coaches continue to stay true to their own principles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Liverpool tops Watford 2-0, keeps heat on City in title race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool kept the heat on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating relegation-threatened Watford 2-0 on Saturday thanks to Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Fabinho's late penalty. Jota darted across the face of the six-yard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Epl#Manchester City#Ap Sports#English#Burnley#Manchester United
FOX Sports

Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
The Ringer

Brentford! Plus Derby d’Italia and Pedri’s Presence

Musa and Ryan begin in the Premier League, where Brentford were brilliant in their 4-1 win at Chelsea, thanks in no small part to Christian Eriksen (4:56). They touch on the other Premier League results, another Old Firm Derby win for Celtic, the Derby d’Italia (20:28), Barcelona’s win over Sevilla thanks to a special Pedri goal (20:15), and some other key results from the weekend around Europe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KEYT

Freiburg appeals loss to Bayern over substitution error

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Freiburg has appealed the result of its 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich after the Bavarian powerhouse briefly had an extra player on the field. But the club insisted it feels “extremely uncomfortable” about lodging the appeal. Bayern briefly had 12 players on the field toward the end of the match when Marcel Sabitzer came on and Kingsley Coman didn’t realize he was supposed to come off. The mixup apparently happened because a Bayern staff member gave the fourth official Coman’s old number instead of his current one during a double substitution. Freiburg said the mix-up forced it into a “dilemma through no fault of our own.”
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Liverpool confirm their promotion to the Women's Super League with three games to spare after beating Bristol City 4-2 at Ashton Gate... in front of a record 5,752 crowd for the Women's Championship

Liverpool sealed their return to the Women's Super League with a resounding 4-2 victory at Bristol City. The Reds needed just a point to wrap up the title with two games to spare but they did it in style and in front of a record Championship crowd of 5,752. Big...
WORLD

