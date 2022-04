Tesla car assembly plant factory at Tilburg, Netherlands, on March 2022 Getty Images

Tesla TSLA vehicle deliveries rose in the first quarter, but missed Wall Street expectations as the company struggled with global supply chain disruptions and a brief Covid-19 shutdown at its Shanghai factory.

“This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy,” Tesla chief executive Elon Musk tweeted Saturday morning.

