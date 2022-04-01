Beer City Music Hall

Click here to read the full article. Expanding accessibility is an ongoing concern for Broadway — and this spring, the musician Gaelynn Lea arrives with lessons she learned from advocating for the cause in the music industry. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “Maybe the biggest lesson that I’ve learned is just how much people haven’t thought of [accessibility], and why it’s important to talk about it,” said Lea on the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. The singer-songwriter, a wheelchair user who was born with the genetic condition osteogenesis imperfecta, will soon get her first Broadway credit as the composer of...

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO