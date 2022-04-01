Beer City Music Hall

For the first half of their career, Red Velvet gave equal attention to both halves of their name: “Red” for eye-catching pop confidence, “velvet” for classy restraint. Titles of their past releases, The Red and Perfect Velvet, were prosaically clear about which side the music played for, but since the explicit blend of the two on 2018’s The Perfect Red Velvet, the genre-bending girl group have merged their dueling components with increasing abandon. On their latest mini-album, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm, released just a fortnight before the eerie glimmer of Japanese full-length Bloom, Red Velvet return with a verdant dance-pop sound. Clothed in Pre-Raphaelite finery in the era’s artwork and videos, the queens of bold summer hits deliberately make their comeback with a refined springtime landscape in tow.
