Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

okctalk.com
 3 days ago

Very well stated Midtowner, that's the bottom line. When those attorneys knock at your door it's all about $DOUGH$ and how to make the green bread rise. If I was being forced to sell through eminent domain...

www.okctalk.com

Ocala Gazette

More opposition to the proposed northern turnpike extension

The proposed northern extension of the Florida Turnpike has yet another opponent and this time it’s a government agency tasked with managing and protecting the state’s critical water resources– the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD). Swiftmud, the district’s commonly known moniker, covers 16 counties in the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Oklahoman

Viewpoint: In Oklahoma turnpike plans, why is toll on residents, wildlife not considered?

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s “ACCESS Oklahoma” plan, recently revealed to the public, is myopic, egregious and sets a dangerous precedent. It’s an assault on rural life and culture. It’s an affront to individual freedom. It threatens our land, waters and wildlife. And it undermines quality of life for those who choose to live in the countryside.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Norman City Council Votes On Resolution Opposing Turnpike Extension

The Norman City Council voted unanimously to formally oppose a state plan to build two new turnpikes that are slated to run through the city. Mayor Breea Clark called the Oklahoma Turnpike’s Authority plan, called Access Oklahoma, “unacceptable.” She said she will attend a rally at the capitol tomorrow to encourage lawmakers to stop the construction.
NORMAN, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Turnpike officials say travelers should plan ahead to avoid turnpike sticker shock this year

Since then, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, the state agency that oversees the state’s toll roads, has directed travelers to the Pennsylvania Turnpike website for up-to-date toll rates and a toll calculator tool.  The post Turnpike officials say travelers should plan ahead to avoid turnpike sticker shock this year appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

21 states sue to end mask requirement on public transportation

Twenty-one states on Tuesday sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies to end the country’s much-debated mask mandate on public transportation. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, argues that the federal mandate exceeds the CDC's authority and...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Don’t greenwash residents about turnpike

With all due respect, today's editorial for starters is insulting. “County, residents better off working with FDOT.”. Change is hard. But don't worry, you'll get used to it. Then, it hits us with a poor example of greenwashing. You know, the guy who cleans springs, he cares about the environment and says it's a good thing. Note: If you're going to attempt to greenwash, you might want to tell us how the road will improve the quality of our springs, reduce the pressure on them, increase wetlands, grow more trees or something other than the springs guy says it will be good because it will alleviate traffic on I-4 and I-75 and give the cities to our south and east another way to evacuate.
POLITICS
Citrus County Chronicle

No build is lone option for turnpike extension

The turnpike may not be coming, there is a “No Build Alternative” on the table. We must all be involved. FDOT is proposing four routes for a Northern Turnpike Extension; two routes directly impact Citrus County and would plow through wetlands, homes, businesses and historic towns, two routes skirt past us going over Half Moon WMD into Marion and Levy counties.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
Citrus County Chronicle

Turnpike could bring unwanted sprawl

Growth drives the need for new infrastructure. Conversely, new infrastructure directs the location of growth. A good example of infrastructure driving growth is the Suncoast Parkway. Now funded to continue north to U.S. 19 in Citrus County, new Suncoast interchanges will generate residential growth that fills over 10,000 newly platted single family lots in Citrus County’s approval pipeline today.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
One Green Planet

New Wind Farm Powers Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana

On March 21st, American Electric Power (AEP) announced that the Traverse Wind Energy Center’s largest wind farm is now providing clean energy to Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The wind farm is expected to generate 3.8 million megawatt-hours every year for AEP’s Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) customers in Arkansas,...
LOUISIANA STATE

