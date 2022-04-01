Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

With all due respect, today's editorial for starters is insulting. “County, residents better off working with FDOT.”. Change is hard. But don't worry, you'll get used to it. Then, it hits us with a poor example of greenwashing. You know, the guy who cleans springs, he cares about the environment and says it's a good thing. Note: If you're going to attempt to greenwash, you might want to tell us how the road will improve the quality of our springs, reduce the pressure on them, increase wetlands, grow more trees or something other than the springs guy says it will be good because it will alleviate traffic on I-4 and I-75 and give the cities to our south and east another way to evacuate.

POLITICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO