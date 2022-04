With “country culture” turning from taboo to trendy in the modern mainstream, it’s easy to assume that all of these new additions have created a diluted version of the culture. But for artists like Kansas-based Ned LeDoux, who was born and raised in it, it brings back tradition, and genuine family pastimes into the beloved lifestyle. With the release of his third studio album Buckskin, LeDoux continues to explore this culture the only way he knows how—by simply painting a pretty portrait of country life as he experiences it.

