Clifton Cultural Arts Center revives Carpool Cinema series

Center's diverse events hope to bring the town together via concerts, exhibitions and more. In the past, many communities, especially rural ones, had meeting places where residents crossed paths and mingled regularly. Today, now that many of these dedicated gathering spaces have disappeared, the Chehalem Cultural Center "seeks to be that place" in Newberg, said Sean Andries, the center's executive director. Every year, the cultural center hosts a variety of events that bring in extensive community traffic, including a concert series occurring in the spring, summer and fall, as well as art exhibitions that rotate every two months....

NEWBERG, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO