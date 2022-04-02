ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolverhampton moves up to 7th in EPL with 2-1 win over Villa

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Ollie Watkins’ late goal from the penalty spot isn’t enough for Aston Villa as...

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Fred cancels out Kelechi Iheanacho goal

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon in desperate needs of three points to boost their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.Ralf Rangnick’s side endured more misery before the international break when the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Rangnick is now out of contention to win a trophy this season, but his job as interim can still be regarded as a success if they can land a top four finish, but Arsenal’s form means United have little room for error....
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Watford 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool, Liverpool Top of the League!

Liverpool finally return after the March international break to take on Watford. No one loves an early kick-off after the international break, least of all Klopp, so hopefully the Reds will pull something together. The interesting midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson start the game. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané starts on the bench with Diogo Jota in his place. It’s good to see Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, even if he won’t make an appearance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Maddison and Barnes lead 'positive' Leicester

Leicester's "positive" approach was summed up by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes against Manchester United, according to the Football Daily panellists. Maddison supplied the cross for Kelechi Iheanacho's opening goal and thought he'd won the game late on, only for a VAR check to rule out his clinical strike. Former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday night and know a win would underline their improvement under Patrick Vieira this season by returning them to the top half.The Eagles have only lost one game in all competitions since the end of January, that coming against European champions Chelsea, which has seen Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final and see three players earn England caps this past international break.They’ve also been draw specialists in the Premier League - no club has as more than Palace’s 13 in 2021/22, while at the other end of the scale, no side has fewer than Arsenal’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this midweek? Find out here... Peterborough vs Luton, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button. Peterborough were emphatically beaten by Middlesbrough at the weekend to halt any hope of building some momentum off the back...
SPORTS
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
BBC

Liverpool promoted to WSL after clinching Championship title

Liverpool have secured promotion to the Women's Super League after winning the Championship title with victory over second-placed Bristol City. They clinched top spot with two games to spare in front of a Championship record crowd of 5,752 at Ashton Gate. Matt Beard's side return to the top flight after...
WORLD
The Independent

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Tottenham thrashes Newcastle 5-1 to rise to 4th in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham powered above north London rival Arsenal into the English Premier League top four — for at least one day — by thrashing Newcastle 5-1 on Sunday. Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Spurs, who have netted more goals (30) than any other team in the league in 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE

