What Is Biophilic Design?

Before you start remodeling any kitchen, many decisions have to be made. One of the most important of these is what style and finish you want your appliances to be. A popular trend we don't see falling by the wayside any time soon is black stainless steel. The sleek and sophisticated look instantly elevates the appearance and overall vibe of any kitchen. And even though homeowners will pay a bit more for black stainless, the finish is a great choice in any space that gets a lot of action since it's smudge- and fingerprint resistant. Keep in mind that, unlike regular stainless steel, black stainless varies from one brand to another, so if you are planning to outfit your whole kitchen, you will most likely want to purchase your suite of appliances from the same brand.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO