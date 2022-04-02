ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Shocking play-acting’ – Watch moment referee is floored after being smacked in face by ball during Stoke vs Sheff Utd

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

REFEREE David Webb was mocked for "play-acting" after being hit in the face by the ball during the Championship clash between Stoke and Sheffield United.

John Egan's 77th minute own goal handed The Potters all three points at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aew2k_0exdS6E800
The ref went down after being struck in the face by the ball Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6ylv_0exdS6E800
He rolled around clutching his face and was consoled by players from both sides Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXTL6_0exdS6E800
He eventually got back to his feet and carried on with the game Credit: Getty

But it was referee Webb who was involved in the biggest talking point of the match.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge's pass was deflected into the face of the ref and he immediately hit the deck.

But it was the rolling around on the floor while clutching his face that got people talking.

Reacting to the clip, one social media user said: "Shocking play-acting from the referee at the Stoke game today."

Another jokingly added: "Book him for simulation."

Reflecting on the game, a Sheffield United fan said: "The ref going over was the highlight of the game."

Stoke's second victory in a row takes them up to 13th in the Championship table and just two points off the top half.

But the result was a body blow for Sheffield United in their hopes of making the play-offs.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The Blades sat fifth coming off the back of the international break.

But results went against them on Saturday afternoon as they slipped down to eighth.

Blackburn Rovers now occupy the all important sixth spot, with The Blades one point behind them heading into the final seven games of the campaign.

Comments / 0

The US Sun
The US Sun

376K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

119M+

Views

Related
The US Sun

‘Come to daddy’ – Watch Crystal Palace star Mateta’s brilliant facial expression before scoring opener against Arsenal

JAMIE CARRAGHER had a slightly bizarre way of describing Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal against Arsenal on Monday night. The Crystal Palace striker opened the scoring on 16 minutes with a clinical close-range header. A deep Conor Gallagher free-kick was headed back across goal by Joachim Andersen, with Mateta powering past Aaron...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
Person
Sander Berge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floored#Blades
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Exeter boss Rob Baxter blasts 'unfair' rules blocking Ealing Trailfinders' promotion despite them winning the Championship - as he accuses Bath of having changing rooms that aren't 'fit for purpose'

Rob Baxter has described the process for gaining entry to the Premiership as 'unfair', as Ealing Trailfinders await the outcome of their appeal – after winning the Championship but being denied promotion. Exeter's director of rugby is familiar with the complex, expensive task of satisfying all the Minimum Standards...
RUGBY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy