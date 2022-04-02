ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I’m a professional cleaner and these are the areas of your home everyone forgets about

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

YOU PROBABLY already know your sock drawer is long overdue a clear out.

But there a loads more things that you might be forgetting to clean and organise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHJKh_0exdS5LP00
Get rid of old receipts that you long longer need Credit: TikTok/ neat.caroline

Luckily, this organising pro took to TikTok to reveal the places that are probably in need of a tidy in our homes.

Caroline Solomon, who fittingly goes by 'neat Caroline' on social media, says the places you're forgetting are obvious.

The first thing the organising whizz says you need to get rid off are the crumpled up receipts in bottom of your bag.

The annoying bits of paper are just taking up room in your house or handbag.

Caroline says if you need to keep them for future reference, take a picture of it or use a receipts app on your phone.

Chances are, you have a bunch of old remote controls around your house.

If you no longer need them, there's no need to hang on to them so get rid.

Extra clothes hangers can take up loads of unnecessary space in your wardrobe.

Ditch any old or broken ones, and avoid wire hangers as they can damage your clothes, the pro shared.

If you've got a bunch of unused assembly parts in your drawers, it's time to let them go too.

Extra screws and bolts from old Ikea furniture that you don't have anymore need not clutter your home.

"Get rid of any random parts that you don't recognise," the keen cleaner said.

Finally, the organising expert said to sort through your digital pictures.

Caroline said: "These accumulate over time and you end up having to pay for extra iCloud storage for photos that you don't need or care about."

She recommended taking some time to sift through them and delete and random blurry ones.

Viewers loved the simple decluttering hacks: "Yes! I go through my receipts every week!"

Another quipped: "I have way too many screenshots."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0bD7_0exdS5LP00
Ditch the extra nails and screws that you have no use for Credit: TikTok/ neat.caroline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3foP_0exdS5LP00
The pro shared that you shouldn't forget about your digital clutter Credit: TikTok/ neat.caroline

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
The US Sun

376K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

119M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icloud#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy