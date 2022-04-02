ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was CW McCall?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
 2 days ago
FAMOUS country singer, CW McCall, passed away in his Colorado home on April 1, 2022.

He was best known for his number one hit country song, Convoy.

Who was CW McCall?

Bill Fries, more famously known as, CW McCall, aged 93, was well known in the '70s for his hit country records.

The character of CW McCall was created as "a truck driver in a series of commercials for a Midwestern bread company" but he "adopted the name as his alter ego and recorded several humorous, freewheeling songs about renegade long-haul truckers," according to The Washington Post.

His songs included: Old Home Filler-Up an' Keep On-a-Truckin’ Cafe, Wolf Creek Pass, Roses for Mama, and more.

The most famous of all, Convoy, became a number one pop and country hit in 1976.

After his time in the music industry, McCall served as the mayor of the town of Ouray, Colorado from 1986 to 1992.

What was CW McCall's cause of death?

CW McCall died at the age of 93 in his home of Ouray, Colorado on Friday, April 1.

McCall's son, Bill Fries III, confirmed his father's death to The Washington Post.

The country singer had been in hospice care for cancer since February of 2022.

CW McCall passed away from cancer on April 1, 2022 at the age of 93 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

How many children did CW McCall have?

McCall is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rena Bonnema Fries.

The pair have three children, Bill, Mark and Nancy.

The couple also has four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, according to Taste of Country.

