Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp breaks Jose Mourinho’s record for most wins as Premier League manager after 250 games

LIVERPOOL boss Jurgen Klopp has beaten Jose Mourinho's record for most Premier League wins as manager after 250 games.

The Portuguese won 158 matches in that period as Chelsea boss.

With today's 2-0 triumph over Watford, however, Klopp made it 160 wins in 250 games.

When asked by BT Sport reporter Des Kelly if he knew it was his 250th Prem game in charge, the German said: "True! Yeah... so it was a long journey.

"We needed a while, six-and-a-half-years or whatever.

"But you cannot do it quicker, obviously, so no - all fine.

"It would have been cool if all 250 could have been outstanding, but that's not possible.

"So we played some good ones and some less good ones... today was absolutely good enough to win the game."

The Reds took the lead against former boss Roy Hodgson's stubborn Hornets in the 22nd minute, when Joe Gomez did his best Trent Alexander-Arnold impression to cross for Diogo Jota to head home.

They had to remain patient for their second, with Fabinho netting a penalty just a minute from time.

GRAND NATIONAL BETTING SPECIAL - LATEST OFFERS AND DEALS

The win made it 160 for Klopp - two more than Mourinho's 158.

They both managed more than Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

The decorated duo posted 152 and 146 wins respectively.

Pep Guardiola has already reached 160 wins for Manchester City after just 220 games.