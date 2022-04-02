ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp breaks Jose Mourinho’s record for most wins as Premier League manager after 250 games

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFBzl_0exdS3Zx00

LIVERPOOL boss Jurgen Klopp has beaten Jose Mourinho's record for most Premier League wins as manager after 250 games.

The Portuguese won 158 matches in that period as Chelsea boss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03F3EV_0exdS3Zx00

With today's 2-0 triumph over Watford, however, Klopp made it 160 wins in 250 games.

When asked by BT Sport reporter Des Kelly if he knew it was his 250th Prem game in charge, the German said: "True! Yeah... so it was a long journey.

"We needed a while, six-and-a-half-years or whatever.

"But you cannot do it quicker, obviously, so no - all fine.

"It would have been cool if all 250 could have been outstanding, but that's not possible.

"So we played some good ones and some less good ones... today was absolutely good enough to win the game."

The Reds took the lead against former boss Roy Hodgson's stubborn Hornets in the 22nd minute, when Joe Gomez did his best Trent Alexander-Arnold impression to cross for Diogo Jota to head home.

They had to remain patient for their second, with Fabinho netting a penalty just a minute from time.

GRAND NATIONAL BETTING SPECIAL - LATEST OFFERS AND DEALS

The win made it 160 for Klopp - two more than Mourinho's 158.

They both managed more than Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

The decorated duo posted 152 and 146 wins respectively.

Pep Guardiola has already reached 160 wins for Manchester City after just 220 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlnry_0exdS3Zx00
Jurgen Klopp celebrates his latest win in charge Credit: Rex

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Jose Mourinho
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool can rely on Diogo Jota as Mo Salah struggles to get over World Cup disappointment

LIVERPOOL, England -- Mohamed Salah played like a man who had just missed out on World Cup qualification as Liverpool made it 10 successive Premier League victories with a 2-0 win against Watford at Anfield, but as the Egypt forward struggled to shake off his Qatar 2022 disappointment, Diogo Jota showed once again that he can step up when his more celebrated teammates fail to deliver.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Portuguese#Bt Sport#German#Reds#Klopp Two
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'We just want to make this season an unforgettable one': Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is leading the Reds' charge for quadruple... as they prepare to face Benfica in Champions League quarter-final showdown

Virgil Van Dijk has called on Liverpool's players to make the season unforgettable as a sequence of high-profile games begins in Lisbon. They sing about Van Dijk being 'calm as you like' on The Kop and The Netherlands international did not look as if he had care in the world yesterday, as he began to examine the challenges that will come thick and fast over the next three weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Salah, quadruple chances and Benfica

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final against Benfica. Naby Keita is back in training, leaving Klopp with a full squad available to choose from. On Mohamed Salah's contract latest, Klopp said: "I’m happy with it because there is nothing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Salah, Mbappe, Abraham, Isak, Gnabry, Hazard

Christian Eriksen's former club Tottenham and Manchester United are considering signing the Denmark midfielder, 30, on a free transfer this summer after seeing his return to top form at Brentford. (Mail) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "happy" with how contract talks are developing with the club's Egypt forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy