Will Wyoming Cowboys success stories like Logan Wilson's continue in transfer portal era?

By Ryan Thorburn
 2 days ago
LARAMIE – Logan Wilson watched from the top of the mountain as Chad Muma and Garrett Crall made their way up the path less traveled.

Wilson, whose only FBS scholarship came from Wyoming when he was a lightly recruited safety prospect at Natrona County High School, was the starting middle linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl this year.

“That was just surreal,” Wilson reflected during a conversation with the Star-Tribune. “It’s what you dream of playing in since you’re a little kid. So that it happened was just awesome. I can’t even put it into words.”

While attending UW’s recent pro day, where Muma and Crall were among the Cowboys working out for 29 of the 32 NFL teams, Wilson was asked if he feels like the trio could be a dying breed in the age of the NCAA transfer portal.

Will developmental players like Wilson, Muma and Crall stay at UW for four or five years?

“The transfer portal is tough because it does favor bigger schools,” Wilson said. “You can recruit a smaller school kid to come to your school if you’re a Power 5 school. It’s just a tough situation. You’ve got to adapt to the times. It’s just kind of the nature of it.”

One of the main selling points of Craig Bohl’s program has been the steady stream of Cowboys making it from Laramie to the NFL.

Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen is the poster boy for the movement.

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, a total of 16 former UW players were on NFL rosters, which was more than any Mountain West school.

But after the Pokes finished the season with a disappointing 7-6 record following a win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, some of the top prospects on the roster entered the portal.

Isaiah Neyor, the team’s dynamic leading receiver, transferred to Texas. Xazavian Valladay, who is second on UW’s career rushing list, will use his extra year of eligibility at Arizona State. Starting cornerbacks Azizi Hearn (UCLA) and C.J. Coldon (Oklahoma) also left for Power 5 programs.

Muma, a legacy recruit whose father and grandfather played at UW, was asked about so many of his talented teammates leaving for other schools instead of trying to become the next wave of Pokes in the pros.

“The transfer portal is crazy,” Muma said. “I think Wyoming always does a great job of finding those type of guys. Coming into college I was weighing 195 pounds, Logan was playing corner in high school and Garrett had to walk on here.

“The players we’ve developed here, I think that’s what Wyoming does such a great job about is really developing players to be at their full potential.”

Muma patiently backed up Wilson and Cassh Maluia for two years before emerging as one of the nation’s top linebackers over the past two seasons. He is projected to be a second- or third-round pick in the NFL draft later this month and will graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering in May.

Crall, who started his UW career as a skinny walk-on, returned for his super senior season as one of the MW’s top defensive ends and raised his draft profile with a strong pro day performance.

“Garrett had an excellent day,” a beaming Bohl noted. “A lot of these (scouts) I’ve known for a long time and his scores were impressive and it was not by chance. Garrett was a team player when he came in, just did whatever he could for our football team, developed and he had a good day. His stock moved up the ladder certainly.”

The Pokes knew they would have to replace Crall after the 2021 season.

Now the coaches are auditioning a list of young players to fill the void left by veteran defensive ends Solomon Byrd, Victor Jones and Jaylen Pate being among the 13 UW players to enter the portal since the end of the season.

Despite the attrition, Crall is optimistic Cowboy stories like his will continue as Bohl and his staff adapt to the age of player movement.

“I don’t think it will be a dying breed. To say they’re going to have players that make one stop, stay here all the way, I think you’ll see the numbers drop a little bit,” Crall said. “Obviously it worked out really well for me, Logan and Chad to stay here and develop under coach Bohl and (strength) coach (Eric Donoval) and our position coaches. Look at us now.

“Look at Marcus Epps, look at Dewey (Andrew Wingard). Those guys didn’t transfer and now look at them. I think there’s something to sticking around and knowing that you have something good. I’m just thankful that I stayed.”

The transfer portal can work in the other direction, too.

UW has added three talented transfers to its defense in cornerbacks Deron Harrell (Wisconsin) and Jakorey Hawkins (Mississippi) and linebacker Cole DeMarzo (Michigan State).

A handful of veteran UW players also decided to stick around in an attempt to realize their NFL dreams as Cowboys.

“Honestly, I just saw a great opportunity to get better, perfect my craft and be around a group of guys that are hungry,” starting left guard Eric Abojei said of using his extra year of eligibility to continue playing for the Pokes. “We lost a lot of key players just due to the transfer portal. I didn’t feel like that was something I wanted to do.

“Coach Bohl and the coaching staff just believed in me since day one. They invested a lot of time and effort into me. I just felt like my journey wasn’t done here and I needed to finish it up to get to my next level.”

