Soccer

Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema has converted two of three penalty tries to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo. Madrid leads Sevilla and Atlético...

www.ksl.com

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Milan misses chance to move 3 points clear after 0-0 draw

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan missed the chance to pull three points clear at the top of Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna on Monday. The result left Milan just one point ahead of second-place Napoli with seven matches remaining. Defending champion Inter Milan was four points behind its city rival but having played a match fewer.
UEFA
WSOC Charlotte

Style clash as Guardiola, Simeone meet in Champions League

Diego Simeone was working in Argentina in the early years of his coaching career when he requested to attend some training sessions at Barcelona, led at the time by Pep Guardiola. Barcelona was the pre-eminent club in world soccer, revolutionising the game between 2008-12 with its “tiki-taka” passing style favored...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
BBC

AC Milan 0-0 Bologna: Milan title hopes suffer blow after home draw

AC Milan were held to a 0-0 home draw by Bologna, leaving them one point clear at the top of Serie A. Wins by defending champions Inter Milan and second-placed Napoli at the weekend put pressure on Milan to respond. But the hosts struggled, with French forward Olivier Giroud's header,...
SOCCER
BBC

City have better players then us - Simeone

Diego Simeone has praised Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side as Atletico Madrid prepare for their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. Atletico knocked out Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate in the last 16 thanks to a narrow win at Old Trafford in the second leg, but Simeone feels there is a chance for the La Liga champions to cause an upset.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Salah, Mbappe, Abraham, Isak, Gnabry, Hazard

Christian Eriksen's former club Tottenham and Manchester United are considering signing the Denmark midfielder, 30, on a free transfer this summer after seeing his return to top form at Brentford. (Mail) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "happy" with how contract talks are developing with the club's Egypt forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea F.C.
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: How to watch live, team news, odds

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid promises to be an epic UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday (live, 3pm ET) at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola against Diego Simeone is not only a clash of styles but also a clash between two of the best managers of the last few decades. If not two of the best managers ever.
UEFA
ClutchPoints

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarterfinals predictions, start time, how to watch, TV channel, and more for 4/5/22

The Champions League quarterfinals officially begin this week as eight teams continue to battle it out for the ultimate prize in May. On Tuesday, 2021 finalists Manchester City welcome Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for a first leg encounter. This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides, although Pep Guardiola and Simeone have gone toe to toe before in their managerial careers.
UEFA
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Harry Kane, Ronaldo, Mbappe Lead Golden Boot futures

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this fall, and now that the draw has been set, football futures bettors are looking for any sure goal to boot up their bankrolls. One of those bets would be the Golden Boot, the award presented to the top goalscorer of the international extravaganza.
FIFA

