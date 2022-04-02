ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester ‘considering cashing in on James Maddison’ and could sell ex-Arsenal target to fund transfer spree

By Emillia Hawkins
 2 days ago

LEICESTER have reportedly considered selling James Maddison in order to fund a summer transfer spree.

The Foxes have experienced a dip in form this season which has left them mid-table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7DcS_0exdQd0K00
Maddison could leave Leicester in the upcoming transfer window Credit: Getty

They are not in a position to compete for European football this year, so the club are planning on making some significant additions this summer.

According to MailOnline, Brendan Rodgers wants to bring in three new players - a centre-back, a midfielder and a forward.

But, Leicester will have to cash in on a few of their own to fund the revamp.

Reports have suggested that Maddison could be sold to make room for the new additions.

The midfielder is currently worth around £50million, so the Foxes would have the chance to significantly increase their transfer budget if a sale was made.

Arsenal showed a brief interest in the 25-year-old last summer, but they decided to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal instead.

Youri Tielemans could also leave the club at the end of the season, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United fighting for his signature.

Leicester have been linked with a number of names ahead of the summer transfer window.

Last month it was reported that they had sent scouts to monitor Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi.

The Italian is expected to cost around £25million, which would be a hit to the transfer funds.

Boubakar Kouyate is another name on the radar - he impressed with his performances at the Africa Cup of Nations.

