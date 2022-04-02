ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick severe weather 101 tutorial

By Kirk Mellish
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICDmw_0exdPbH500
Cumulus congestus clouds A thunderstorm is developing

This is not going to be a complicated “deep dive” tutorial. Just a fun little tidbit for anyone who’s really into weather to store away and practice at home. The maps/data are readily available for free on the internet, use your favorite search engine.

Nowadays many “meteorologists” were taught the models and to click on model precipitation charts and model generated simulated radar and make that their forecast. They are very useful tools to look at but should NEVER be the SOLE basis of a forecast, that requires training in synoptic meteorology or operational meteorology- weather analysis and forecasting.

Back in the day severe weather outlooks were very generalized and usually only issued for that day or maybe 1-2 days. So if you wanted to know if there was at least a chance of severe weather many days in advance you had to know what parameters to look for in the data that was available, none of those pretty colorful “futurecast” moving maps existed. Same thing for snow/ice location and amounts, you were trained to figure it out yourself without point and click “answers” from models. But that’s a topic for another day. Glad I learned all those techniques.

I’ll now give a very simplistic rule of thumb, used to forecast a severe weather outlook area using JUST 3 PARAMETERS. Mainly just 2.

It works somewhat in Fall and Winter, but is best in the spring months until June.

HERE IT IS...

(1) Barometer reading (atmospheric pressure)

(2) Surface dew point (measure of moisture in the air)

(3) Ahead of cold front

Look for where the surface pressure (barometer) is 1008mb (29.77 inches of mercury) or lower AND the dew point is 65 or higher ahead of a cold front.

THAT’S IT.

(mb stands for millibars)

Where these conditions intersect and overlap is where there is a decent chance for severe thunderstorms. It’s just that simple.

Remember, the real atmosphere and real forecasting is NEVER that simple or easy. But this is not a severe weather forecast college course.

EXAMPLE:

Looking at a generalized situation this Tuesday/Wednesday 4/12-13:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vP84L_0exdPbH500
Forecast surface weather map with pressure Within the black dashed line the barometric pressure is forecast to be 1008 mb or lower. Lines of equal pressure are called isobars.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9RkI_0exdPbH500
Forecast surface pressure map with fronts and low centers 1008mb highlighted in black
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2GSb_0exdPbH500
1008 mb or lower to the left of the black isobar line lines of equal pressure on a map are called isobars

**Some forecasters prefer to use a dew point of 60º instead of 65º. I’ll show both.

As a side note, a dew point of 55º is generally considered the MINIMUM requirement for severe weather.

FORECAST DEW POINT MAPS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhN7W_0exdPbH500
60º dew point where green turns to blue Dew point is 60 or higher along and south of the blue line. Lines of equal dew point are called isodrosotherms. (College of DuPage map)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195pVJ_0exdPbH500
65º or higher dew point near and south of orange line Forecast chart Tue/Wed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsCev_0exdPbH500
Severe risk using only 2 parameters Generalized area in black circle meeting the two parameter criteria next week

Remember these are model forecast charts that came out Saturday morning, they will change in the days ahead so check the LATEST to update your forecast.

IF these forecast charts verify as correct, they show Atlanta meets the criteria as far as pressure goes, but just barely meets the dew point criteria give or take, since metro Atlanta is a huge area, not just in or near I-285.

Now let’s CHEAT, and see how this overly simplified rule of thumb compares to the Saturday morning 4/2 official outlooks from the NOAA/NWS/Storm Prediction Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4Ywd_0exdPbH500
NWS/SPC extended outlook severe weather risk

Not too shabby eh? We did well.

Give it a try in the weeks and months ahead and see how you do. Fun.

An added benefit to this method beyond simplicity, is it will sometimes give you a heads up even BEFORE the experts at SPC issue their own official outlook, so you can get an early heads-up.

Keep in mind the forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center based in Norman, Oklahoma base their official forecasts by looking at hundreds even thousands of data points not just these three, but the match shows our simplified method has merit.

For other weather tidbits follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.

