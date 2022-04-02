ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Meunier names Man Utd as one of three clubs he ‘can’t say no to’ in transfer come-and-get-me plea

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcFl9_0exdO1Nz00

THOMAS MEUNIER says he couldn't turn down Manchester United, Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich and Tottenham have also been linked with a free transfer move for the Borussia Dortmund right-back in the summer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqfu1_0exdO1Nz00
Dortmund's Thomas Meunier, pictured with his Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, admits he'd love a chance at a club like Man Utd Credit: Getty

And the Belgium star, 30, admits he 'couldn't say no' to United.

The Red Devils have had doubts over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot at right-back this term.

And although former PSG ace Meunier is happy at Dortmund, he would love to play for one of Europe's traditional giants.

Having nearly moved to the Nou Camp in January, he told Dutch outlet Het Laatste Nieuws: "Imagine… Dortmund are already a big club, but Barca… That is unique.

"Just like Real, Bayern and United are, in their way. In principle you don’t say ‘no’ to such clubs."

Of his deadline no-go, Meunier added: "Mentally it was not easy.

"But I understand Dortmund, it was barely a week before the end of the window.

"Barcelona were looking for a reliable right-back, someone who is physically strong, complete, and can be dangerous on stagnant stages, for an acceptable price, given their financial situation.

"I fit that profile, those different conditions. That’s what I have proven this season.

But when Dortmund called me about the offer they had received from Barcelona, it immediately sounded like: 'Sorry, you can’t leave'."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji insists he is 'fully focused' despite reports linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer, as he insists 'we will see what happens in the future'

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji has claimed he is 'fully focused' on playing for the German giants, despite reports linking with a move to Manchester United this summer. Akanji, 26, has previously been a target for United, with Ralf Rangnick a big fan of the centre back. Recent reports, however,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Meunier
Person
Diogo Dalot
SkySports

Wayne Rooney exclusive: I'd choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag at Man Utd | Time for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to move on

Wayne Rooney has tipped Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Manchester United manager, believing his Premier League experience and history of blooding youth places him ahead of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. Derby manager Rooney believes the new manager must overhaul the squad this summer, claiming the departures of Paul...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Bayern Munich#Tottenham#The Borussia Dortmund#The Red Devils#Psg#Dutch
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The US Sun

‘Come to daddy’ – Watch Crystal Palace star Mateta’s brilliant facial expression before scoring opener against Arsenal

JAMIE CARRAGHER had a slightly bizarre way of describing Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal against Arsenal on Monday night. The Crystal Palace striker opened the scoring on 16 minutes with a clinical close-range header. A deep Conor Gallagher free-kick was headed back across goal by Joachim Andersen, with Mateta powering past Aaron...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Barça keep busy; Real Madrid land gem; Man United and Newcastle latest; Chelsea exodus looming?

We're inching ever closer to the start of the summer transfer market and the movements between top clubs in Europe never stop. In particular, Barcelona have a lot of negotiations already opened as the work of Xavi Hernández as new manager has so far been excellent, with the club in a three-way tie for second place in the Spanish league table with a goal differential edge over Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who they beat on Sunday. As a result, the club has already two signings prepared for the summer, and although Barça president Joan Laporta is not ready to reveal their names, we can safely confirm that both Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen will suit up for the Blaugrana side next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
376K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy