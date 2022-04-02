ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘It just didn’t work’ – Rangnick’s Man Utd tactics questioned by Neville after he tinkers with lineup against Leicester

By Ian Tuckey
 2 days ago
RALF RANGNICK'S failure to include a recognised striker for Manchester United against Leicester has bemused Old Trafford legend Gary Neville.

And Nev doubts whether Bruno Fernandes has the attributes to fill in as a 'false nine' - as it 'just didn't work' against Man City'.

Ralf Rangnick is again relying on Bruno Fernandes as almost a striker Credit: Getty
Anthony Elanga is also part of Utd's attacking talent Credit: Getty

With Cristiano Ronaldo out ill, starlet Anthony Elanga began as the only 'frontman' in United's line-up for Saturday's crucial Premier League home clash with the Foxes.

Midfielder Fernandes and wideman Jadon Sancho were the only other main attacking outlets.

And Nev told Sky Sports: “I’m not sure that Bruno is that type of player at all.

"He’s more of a passer, he’s not a runner and we saw against Man City away it just didn’t work, so I’ll be interested to see how it goes.”

United have handed Fernandes a new five-year contract - more than doubling his weekly pay to £240,000.

The Red Devils are struggling to get back into the top four.

But Fernandes reacted to his new deal by saying: “From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans.

“I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day. That dream is now a reality and an honour.

“Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End.

“It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club.”

But not everybody is as delighted at Fernandes agreeing his bumper new deal as the man himself.

Premier League legend Paul Merson admitted he was "flabbergasted" that "moaning" Fernandes has bagged a new contract.

Former Arsenal man Merson was quick to react to the news, labelling it as "strange" due to the fact that Man Utd have not appointed a new manager yet.

He has since doubled down on his criticism, arguing that the club did it "off-the-cuff" and blasted the star for his "moaning".

