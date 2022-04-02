ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take two straws to share an oat matcha latte named for the drummer... after attending the Oscars together

By Mark Mcgreal, Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked like a classic couple as they shared an oat matcha latte from Monty's Good Burger.

The reality star, 42, and her drummer beau, 46, dug into the milky green tea while gazing adoringly at each other.

Barker rocked a red Black Flag T-shirt while his lady love donned a black tank top for the promotional shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXpZE_0exdNx5j00
Sipping together: Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, looked like a classic couple as they shared an oat matcha latte from Monty's Good Burger

The popular plant-based burger company captioned the snap, 'Couples that drink matcha together, stay together [green heart emoji] Trav and Kourt enjoying Travis’s Oat Matcha Latte Shake today [heart eyes emoji] Now available at all locations.'

The Blink-182 drummer wrote, 'Matcha milkshakes for everyone,' in the comments.

This Saturday he fired up his Instagram to post a snap of himself enjoying his 'New toy' - a swank Harley Davidson.

Kourtney and Travis had a busy week that also saw them get a little handsy on the Oscars red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GXQQ_0exdNx5j00
Vroom vroom: This Saturday he fired up his Instagram to post a snap of himself enjoying his 'New toy' - a swank Harley Davidson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAe3c_0exdNx5j00
So much to do: Kourtney and Travis had a busy week that also saw them get a little handsy as they walked Oscars red carpet (pictured March 2022) 

Keep up with Kourtney in a vintage dress by Mugler

Mugler vintage midi dress

Shop vintage Mugler

We're used to seeing Kendall and Kim walk the red carpet but tonight it was all about Kourtney Kardashian as she attended the 2022 Academy Awards hand in hand with her beau Travis Barker.

Kourtney called on long-time stylist Dani Michelle for the occasion (a stylist she shares with little sister, Kendall!) and together they opted for this gorgeous vintage Mugler midi dress, sourced from Tab Vintage.

This piece hails from a 1980s Thierry Mugler collection. The sleek silhouette and fuss-free design perfectly fits Kourtney's aesthetic and works wonderfully with those barely-there heels, statement earrings and wet-look hair do.

Unfortunately this dress isn't available to buy but you can head to the carousel to shop similar styles online now. With prices ranging from $624 to $12, we've got every budget accounted for. Keeping up with Kourtney has never been easier!

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YwZFc_0exdNx5j00
Hands-on boyfriend! The PDA continued later that night as the couple attended the coveted Vanity Fair after-party, where Travis, who performed at the Oscars, grabbed her behind on the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7TkW_0exdNx5j00
All in the family! The show unveiled a glamorous new poster for the series ahead of its April 14 premiere date showing the Kardashian-Jenner women wearing shades of white, tan, and beige

Though many of the Kardashian–Jenners have attended after parties, Kourtney became the first member of her family to ever to walk the red carpet and attend the actual Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

The PDA continued later that night as the couple attended the coveted Vanity Fair after-party, where Travis, who performed at the Oscars, grabbed her behind on the red carpet.

Kourtney was dressed in a vintage number from Dolce & Gabbana for the Vanity Fair event held at the splashy Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, fans will be able to catch more of the couple — and Kourtney's family — in the upcoming Hulu reality series The Kardashians.

The show unveiled a glamorous new poster for the series ahead of its April 14 premiere date showing the Kardashian-Jenner women wearing shades of white, tan, and beige.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9xSS_0exdNx5j00
Birthday girl: Travis Barker took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya on her 23rd birthday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5BZN_0exdNx5j00
Shouting her out: Kourtney also posted a picture with Atiana as the two looked decked out for skiing with helmets on and snow jackets to keep them warm

'New home. Next level,' the poster read. The Kardashian Hulu Instagram posted the image to their account and captioned it, 'Now it feels official. #TheKardashians premieres in 2 weeks on @hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.'

The couple also wished Barker's former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya a happy 23rd birthday.

Travis posted a photo of he and De La Hoya standing on the beach with part of the caption reading, 'Nobody likes you when you're 23,' a reference to his band's song What's My Age Again?

Kourt posted a picture with Atiana as the two looked decked out for skiing with helmets on and snow jackets to keep them warm.

Atiana is the daughter of Shanna Moakler and former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya who Barker helped raised when he and Moakler were together. They share two other children: 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKnFV_0exdNx5j00
Father figure: Atiana is the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya who Barker helped raised when he and Moakler were together (Barker and Moakler pictured 2009)

