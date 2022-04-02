Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is ridiculed for wearing bizarre 'moon boots' while signing an autograph for a fan

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Philips has been ridiculed for wearing bizarre 'moon boots' while signing an autograph for a fan.

Philips, 26, was pictured in the strange pair of orange boots in a photograph posted on Twitter which has gone viral.

He was signing merchandise on the eve of Leeds United's match against Southampton.

Some bemused fans compared his shoes to quavers, while others said the footwear looked like moose hooves.

One commenter said: 'Kalvin Phillips wearing a pair of Cornish Pasties earlier today.'

Another said: 'What's Kalvin Phillips got on his feet mate?'

Meanwhile another poster said: 'He's wearing quavers on his feet.'

According to the Daily Star, the footwear is part of fashion house Loewe's new collection for Autumn 2022.

It has not yet been released to the public and prices have not been shared.

But the company have shoes on their site which cost from £295 to £1,300.

Speaking on Soccer AM in 2020, Philips was asked which player had the worst fashion sense.

He said: 'Pat Bamford. His dress sense is horrendous, honestly it's horrendous.

'Like baggy jeans, some people have tight fitted jeans, but he has real baggy jeans and that.'

Adding: 'He plays like he runs in baggy jeans to be fair.'