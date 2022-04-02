ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stellantis Robotics Unit Comau Picks Gorlier as CEO

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

MILAN (Reuters) - Comau, the robotics unit of carmaker Stellantis and previously part of Fiat Chrysler, has appointed Pietro Gorlier as its chief executive officer, effective April 1, the company said on Saturday. Stellantis was created...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Volkswagen To Follow Tesla Production Methods To Improve EV Making: Trinity Project

Volkswagen is basically threatened by Tesla's presence in its own territory; the Trinity Project aims to match Tesla's capabilities in terms of production efficiency, for which they will also start using a Gigapress system. Volkswagen has many plans for the future, but Trinity Project is the most important and ambitious...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

VW's Project Trinity To Use Giga-Casting & Automation To Compete With Tesla

Volkswagen has been careful not to reveal too much about its Project Trinty, though it has definitely been clear about the major strides it will need to make to be able to become the global leader in the EV industry. It's now becoming more clear that those plans may include Tesla-like manufacturing processes, including potential mega-casting and ramped-up automation.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Stellantis CEO Confident, "Not Arrogant," Of Catching Up With Tesla

General Motors has made no secret of its goal to overtake Tesla and become the leading electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States by 2025. Ford Motor Company has a similar target, although it seeks to overtake GM first and build 600,000 EVs a year by 2024 before challenging Tesla.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stellantis Robotics#Milan#Reuters#Fiat Chrysler#Peugeot#Psa#European
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
nextbigfuture.com

2022 Ford US EV Sales Down and Tesla Should Pass Ford by 2024

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in February, 2022 were 2,001, which is little over half (46.5% less than) than the same month in 2021. Ford has been averaging 2000-3000 mach-e each month. Ford halted Mach-e production for a week due to chip shortages. Ford suspended production at three assembly plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico throughout the week beginning February 7 because of chip supply constraints. US production for the F-150 and Ranger pickups as well as Bronco, Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs were also affected.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Samsung Elec Sees Strong Year for Chip and Components Unit - CEO

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd expects its chip and components division to perform strongly this year as it looks to boost supply by improving operations in a tight global market, the company's new co-chief executive said on Wednesday. The chip and components business is expected to outperform the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Huron Consulting Picks Mark Hussey To Succeed James Roth As CEO

Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) stated that James H. Roth will retire as chief executive officer on December 31, 2022. Roth will stay on Huron's board, serving as vice-chairman. Huron's current president and chief operating officer, C. Mark Hussey, will assume the roles of president and CEO, effective January...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

RML's Reborn Ferrari 250 GT Will Be As Reliable As A Toyota

As Ferrari prepares to launch its first-ever SUV, one can't help but wonder if the Italian automaker has lost its way. Whatever you think of so-called super SUVs, there's no doubt that Maranello's prettiest cars were made before many of us were even born. RML Group agrees and decided to do something about it by promising a reborn Ferrari 250 GT SWB with classic styling and modern engineering. That promise came last year, and since then, we've been shown a gorgeous interior and seen the first completed car. But unlike so many other niche companies that will spend millions on bodywork and interior design alone, RML is testing its limited run of restomods as intensely as a mass-market manufacturer might. In fact, this car is being tested more strenuously than something like a Ferrari 296 GTB ever will.
CARS
Outsider.com

U.S. Auto Sales Slump by More Than 14% Compared to 2021 Amid Chip Shortages, Supply Chain Issues

The American auto industry announced a slump in first-quarter domestic sales Friday as chip shortages and supply chain issues continue to plague the sector. U.S. auto sales forecasts from Cox Automotive, Edmunds, and J.D. Power/LMC Automotive said that first-quarter sales of cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs fell below 3.3 million. The industry was down more than 14 percent from the first quarter of 2021.
RETAIL
Reuters

Huawei pays out $9.65 bln in dividends to current and retired staff

SHANGHAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) paid out dividends totalling 61.404 billion yuan ($9.65 billion) to current and retired workers in its employee shareholder scheme, according to a filing with the Shanghai Clearing House. Some 131,507 current and former workers are involved in the shareholder scheme, according to...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
CARS
US News and World Report

U.S. NTSB Helps China Download Voice Record of Crashed Boeing Jet

(Reuters) -The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Friday it was assisting Chinese investigators with the download of the cockpit voice recorder in Washington from an China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet as it sent a team of investigators to China. The U.S. safety board told Reuters it was...
ECONOMY
RideApart

Is A Peugeot Adventure Scooter In The Works?

Peugeot Motocycles (no, that isn't a typo) has previously dabbled in the world of two-wheelers. The company released a number of two and three-wheeled scooters in the past. Now, renderings of a probable ADV scooter from the French firm have surfaced online. Although there is no official confirmation, the design appears to be finished and has the potential of becoming an actual model.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

GM’s Ultium Electric Car Platform Technology: Everything You Need to Know

General Motors' Ultium platform has been in the news lately, so let's dive deeper into exactly what this "platform" consists of. Boiled down, it's a shared modular battery system powering a family of related motor/drive units under the watchful eye and rigorous control of an Ultifi software operating system running on GM's latest Vehicle Intelligence Platform electrical architecture.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy