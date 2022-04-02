Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (43-35) play against the New York Knicks (44-44) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 119, New York Knicks 101 (Final)

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Everybody ate in the Big Apple with 7 in double-figures 🔥

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Darius Garland said he feels the responsibility to raise the level of his game at this stage of the season.

He proved it in New York over the Knicks. 24 points, 13 assists and an important road win for the Cavaliers. #LetEmKnow #Cavs – 4:17 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Another double-double earned some Junkyard Dog love for Big Mo! 🐶

Another double-double earned some Junkyard Dog love for Big Mo! 🐶

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Obi Toppin on his career-high 20 points: “We lost today so it doesn’t mean anything to me right now.” – 4:06 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Another point-assist double-double in #DGMostImproved’s bag 🎒

He’s up to a career-high 28 this season, the fifth-most in franchise history.

#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/745Nni1qOs – 4:00 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Thibs said Knicks were “lethargic” defensively in loss to Cleveland.

He said similar things about the team’s defensive effort after the Knicks embarrassing loss to the Orlando Magic in their third game of the season.

Been an issue all year long.

Reflects poorly on all involved. – 3:51 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Cavs beat Knicks, so Bulls’ magic number to clinch a playoff berth holds at 2. Can move to 1 with win over Heat tonight – 3:50 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Moses Brown got the #Cavs Junkyard Dog chain with 16 points (7-10 FGs), 13 rebounds, 1 blocked shot – 3:48 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau says he thinks the Knicks were “lethargic” today and references the defense. “You can’t win like that,” he said. – 3:45 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

20 points for Obi Toppin, by the way, is a career high. – 3:45 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

For #Cavs: Garland, 24pts, 8-19FG, 5-9 3ptFG, game-hi 13asst; LeVert, 19pts, 8-16FG, 3-7 3ptFG, 6reb, 6asst, 2stl; Moses Brown, 16pts, 7-10FG, game-hi 13reb, blk; Okoro, 16pts, 7-8FG, 2reb, 2asst; Love, 15pts, 6-10FG, 3-7 3ptFG, 5reb; Cedi, 10pts, 2-6 3ptFG, 4-5FT, 3reb, 3asst. – 3:41 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Our favorite NY slice 🍕

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

13-2 in our last 15 at MSG.

#CavsKnicks | #LetEmKnow – 3:30 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

HUGE win for #Cavs, jump on Knicks early, go wire-to-wire for 119-101 win; seven Cavs in dbl-figures; led by 23 in 4Q; CLE, 54%FG, 15-34 3ptFG, 26 asst / just 9 T.O.; CLE, 34 bench pts, 44pts in paint; dbl-dbl each for Garland, Moses; Sixers crush Hornets – BKN/ATL later tonight. pic.twitter.com/4tV6YNYBf5 – 3:29 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs with seven players in double figures led by Darius Garland with 24p 13a, Caris LeVert 19p 6r 6a – 3:28 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Tom Thibodeau has talked a lot about how well the Knicks have played since the All-Star Break. Their 119-101 Garden matinee loss to Cavaliers dropped them to 9-10 since break. – 3:27 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Focus shifts to Orlando.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Cavaliers 119, Knicks 101.

Knicks fall to 34-44 on the season, 12th in the East.

• Toppin 20-4-4

• Fournier 19 pts

• Quickley 17-7-7

• Barrett 12-4-2, 4-18 FGs

• Garland 24 pts, 13 asts

Knicks now have 10th-best lottery positioning. – 3:26 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs with an important 119-101 victory over the #Knicks – 3:25 PM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

WINE AND GOLD WINNER! The Cavs win the first game of a weekend back-to-back, beating the Knicks, 119-101, at Madison Square Garden. Cleveland moves to 43-35 on the season with four games left to play. Photo: AP. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/CIKlMGPgdo – 3:25 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Cavs pause their losing skid and maintain a 2-game lead on 7th in the East by beating the Knicks, 119-101, on Saturday. Darius Garland all players with 24 points and 13 assists. Philadelphia visits Cleveland on Sunday. LeVert added 19 points; Moses Brown, Isaac Okoro scored 16. – 3:24 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Darius Garland today:

24 PTS

13 AST

5 3PT

It’s his 3rd game with 20+ points, 10+ assists, 5+ threes this season — tying Mark Price for the most in Cavs history. pic.twitter.com/wHeYQ5yq6w – 3:24 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

CAVS WIN!

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Shooters shoot 🔥

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Cavs will beat the Knicks. Hornets lost to the Sixers. The updated race for the 7th seed:

7. Cleveland (43-35*)

8. Brooklyn (40-37) 2.5 GB

9. Atlanta (40-37) 2.5 GB

10. Charlotte (40-38) 3 GB – 3:14 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Makin’ them pay 🔥

Makin' them pay 🔥

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

A little magic from #TheFirstCedi! ✨

📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/ZvkygnuDUD – 3:07 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tough game for RJ Barrett, who’s missing a ton of stuff around the rim. He’s just 3-for-13 in the paint right now. – 3:07 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs push lead to 102-85 after 3Q. Garland 24p 11a – 2:58 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers, asked if James Harden and Joel Embiid will play Sunday night at #Cavaliers: ‘I hope so.’ Said he believes plan is for everybody to be available. – 2:57 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Keep it up, fellas! 👏

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says he believes the Sixers are planning to play everyone tomorrow in Cleveland, though he’s not sure. – 2:56 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the Cavaliers lead the Knicks 102-87.

• Fournier 19 pts

• Toppin 18-4-4

• Quickley 8-4-6

• Barrett 12 pts, 4-15 FGs

• Garland 24 pts, 11 asts

Cavaliers shooting 59-55-75. Knicks shooting 45-50-77. – 2:56 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

We're having some fun in The Garden.

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Moses Brown up to 16p & 10r for #Cavs – 2:43 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Smooth operator 👌

DG the PG’s up to 18 points and 9 assists in #CavsKnicks!

#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Gswbb1MZ3Y – 2:41 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Moses Brown outplaying Mitchell Robinson today. Has been beating him on the boards, especially. – 2:40 PM

Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats

The @Philadelphia 76ers have set a team season high with 36 assists today. It’s the most the team has posted since posting 43 on 12/7/19 against Cleveland.

h/t @Stathead – 2:36 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Beat the buzzer! 🚨

@Lauri Markkanen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/NKaE6Y5KXz – 2:33 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Make way for @Obi Toppin‼️

He had 9 PTS in Q2 ♨️ pic.twitter.com/X2dhEmmOvT – 2:19 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Always putting on a show 🤩

@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/11z1KvWlEm – 2:18 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Half: #Cavs 68, Knicks 60: Garland 16p 6a, LeVert 13p 4r 3a, Brown 12p 8r; Fournier 12p, Toppin 11p 3r 4a, Barrett 8p. Cavs 56.8% FG, 8-15 3s; Knicks 44.2%, 7-15. – 2:14 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland (16), Caris LeVert (13) and Moses Brown (12) all in double figures during an explosive first half against the Knicks. Cavs lead 68-60 at the half. Lamar Stevens’ late-quarter 3-pointer was overturned to a 2-pointer. Cleveland with 8 triples in the half. – 2:12 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Nice first half in NYC!

@SociosUSA | #LetEmKnow – 2:12 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. The Cavaliers lead the Knicks 68-60.

• Toppin 11-3-4

• Fournier 12 pts

• Quickley 6-3-5

• Burks 9 & 4

• Barrett 8 pts, 3-11 FGs

• Garland 16 pts, 6 asts – 2:11 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

On the run! 🥶

📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/meEPq5NGxu – 2:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tired: The Obi-Randle frontcourt.

Wired: The Obi-Taj frontcourt. – 2:08 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

What a find from Quick 👀

@Immanuel Quickley ➡️ @Alec Burks pic.twitter.com/KgP6DYNudP – 2:07 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

With a game in Cleveland tomorrow, this would be a game where, if the bench can hold steady (significant if, given recent play), starters can get an extra bit of rest down the stretch of this one. – 2:06 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

L3V3RT 👌

New York Knicks @nyknicks

OBI on the BREAK 💨

@Ryan Arcidiacono ➡️ @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/kUNrbeFiOz – 2:01 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs C Moses Brown up to 10 points (5 of 6 FGs) and 5 rebounds in 9 minutes – 1:53 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Already in double-digits 💪

#CavsKnicks | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6cQToI21LI – 1:53 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Moses Brown is an active fella. For the last guy on the roster, he continues to give #Cavs some productive minutes. – 1:53 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley not expected to play Sunday against Philly, J.B. Bickerstaff “hopeful” for return before the regular season finale next weekend

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/j… – 1:49 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The #Rockets are in a great position with their own pick after losses to the Kings.

They are tied with the Magic for the worst record. Here is each team’s remaining schedules:

ORLANDO:

NYK, CLE, at CHA, MIA

HOUSTON:

MIN, at BKN, at TOR, ATL – 1:48 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Taj Gibson is now 8-for-8 on 3s from the right corner in 2022. I don’t know why this isn’t the Knicks’ entire offense. – 1:46 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

1st Q: #Cavs 39, Knicks 30: Garland 10p 2a, Brown 6p 4r; Fournier 10p, Barrett 8p. Cavs 13-21 FGs, 5-5 from deep – 1:43 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

A perfect 5-5 start from deep! 🔥

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Cavaliers lead the Knicks 39-30.

• Fournier 10 pts

• Barrett 8 & 2

• Quickley 6 pts, 2 asts

• Garland 10 pts, 2 asts

Cleveland shooting 62 percent from the field and is 5-for-5 from deep. – 1:41 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks should just spend the final five games trying to see how many corner 3s Taj Gibson can make. I wanna know the answer. – 1:40 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Something the Knicks have to do in the offseason: assess Jericho Sims’ offense, which isn’t as easy as just watching he’s done. Sims has one of the lowest usages in the league. Part of that is on him, but part is also that he’s a rim-diving center without a conventional PnR PG. – 1:36 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

With the trademark skip 😍

@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/fTXDXx8hmP – 1:35 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

🔥 DG THE PG 🔥

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland picks up his second foul with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter, forcing him to the bench after a scorching start. – 1:30 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Garland playing at a really high level – 1:29 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Two matinees underway will have a big effect on the outcome of the East playoff picture:

CHA-PHI

CLE-NYK

(A big effect for everyone but the Knicks, that is.) – 1:29 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Throw it down, Moses Brown!

📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/lvGMD71fB1 – 1:27 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

RJ bucket to get your Saturday going ⤵️

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs playing physical defense vs Knicks. Cavs lead 13-11; NY 3 for 10 from field – 1:24 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Catch his drift 🔥

@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/lW9QGr5XtS – 1:24 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Alec Burks starting at PG on “Knicks Kids Day” is …. *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/CbwPedYaCh – 1:21 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Toppin has gotten really comfortable just making the intuitive pass from the corner. Did it again on that swing to Fournier for the 3. – 1:19 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Caris gets it to go! 👌

📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/2kFAJtWJRY – 1:15 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Darius Garland’s 171 assists in March were the most in Cavs’ franchise history. Cleveland has five games remaining and trails 6th-place Toronto by 3 games. The goal, now, is to hold onto 7th place and homecourt advantage for the Play-In. – 1:09 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

GAME TIME!

🆚 @New York Knicks

📺 @BallySportsCLE

@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/Dvbud5VscQ – 1:00 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

With the Knicks eliminated from the playoffs and Julius Randle probably done for the season, it can be easy to fall into the trap of taking the Knicks likely. But their first six guys can absolutely beat the Cavs if they’re not paying attention. Barrett, Fournier, Burks, etc – 12:58 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

🎯 @Quentin Grimes

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Big minutes from #TheFirstCedi 👏

@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 12:45 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the #Hornets today and a #Cavaliers‘ loss to the #Knicks – 12:38 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs starters this afternoon v. NYK:

Garland

Okoro

LeVert

Markkanen

Brown – 12:33 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

First five in today's matinee!

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Clock in and lock in.

#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/46dyGWbZbc – 12:12 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

It’s going to be Moses Brown starting at center for #Cavs again today. – 12:10 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

FYI: Cylde is gonna wear a different custom suit for each of the Knicks’ final three home games, each inspired by one of three beloved NYC restaurants (Peppa’s Jerk Chicken, and Rubirosa Ristorante)

🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/kn5ZpRZIn6 – 12:03 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are in Cleveland doing on-court work, but he doesn’t expect them to play Sunday. As for them returning, Bickerstaff said, “I’m still hopeful that maybe one or two of the final games we’ll have both those guys back.” – 12:01 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

With the Cavs in New York this weekend. J.B. Bickerstaff said neither Jarrett Allen nor Evan Mobley would play tomorrow against the Sixers. Neither made this road trip, which ends today against the Knicks. – 11:53 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The #Sixers will clinch a playoff spot with a win AND a Cleveland loss. – 11:40 AM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said neither Jarrett Allen nor Evan Mobley are expected to play tomorrow against Philadelphia. He is still “hopeful” both return next week, before the end of the regular season. – 11:36 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle will most likely be out for the rest of the season due to a nagging quad ailment: pic.twitter.com/d6FztBaOmg – 11:31 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks say Miles McBride (sore right knee) is out today against Cleveland. Quentin Grimes (knee soreness) also remains out. Tom Thibodeau said earlier this week that he didn’t think Grimes’ soreness was a result of him returning too soon from his prior knee ailment. – 11:29 AM

📍 The Garden

📍 The Garden pic.twitter.com/v9mNAgZbIf – 11:28 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks say Alec Burks will start at point guard today vs. Cleveland.

Can’t make this stuff up. – 11:28 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Before you all invade my mentions, here’s what Thibs said yesterday when asked about possibly starting Quickley.

Starting lineup w/ Burks is exactly net even point differential on the season. Foursome of Burks/RJ/Fournier/Mitch (no Randle today) is -.06 per 100 possessions. pic.twitter.com/WHm1aLxc7z – 11:25 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters:

Alec Burks

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Obi Toppin

Mitchell Robinson – 11:22 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks have ruled out Deuce McBride (sore right knee) for this afternoon’s game against Cleveland. – 11:21 AM

New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR

Miles McBride (sore right knee) is out for today’s game against Cleveland. – 11:20 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Miles McBride has a right knee injury and is OUT for today’s game against the Cavaliers, Tom Thibodeau says. – 11:20 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau said Julius Randle is out for tomorrow’s game in Orlando, too, and “most likely will be out the rest of the way.” – 11:19 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

If Cavaliers lose to Knicks this afternoon and Bulls defeat Heat tonight, the Bulls clinch top-6 seed and avoid play-in. – 10:27 AM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

ICYMI: ‘Wait for my moment’: Cleveland #Cavaliers‘ Cedi Osman responds to two recent benchings beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 9:45 AM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

ICYMI from @ByNateUlrich: With no first-round pick, Cleveland #Browns GM Andrew Berry seeks his next JOK in NFL Draft beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:45 AM

Saturday matinee @TheGarden.

Saturday matinee @TheGarden.

@BetMGM x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/JwXr2xu5iR – 9:45 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

No playoffs, but Knicks have things to play for RJ Barrett insists. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:42 AM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Saturday afternoon in The Garden!

🕐 1:00PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE

📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891

@RocketMortgage | #LetEmKnow – 9:00 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The Knicks have ruled out Julius Randle (quad) and Quentin Grimes (knee) for this afternoon’s game vs. the Cavs.

#LetObiEat – 7:52 AM