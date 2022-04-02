Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Cleveland Cavaliers (43-35) play against the New York Knicks (44-44) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 119, New York Knicks 101 (Final)
Darius Garland said he feels the responsibility to raise the level of his game at this stage of the season.
He proved it in New York over the Knicks. 24 points, 13 assists and an important road win for the Cavaliers. #LetEmKnow #Cavs – 4:17 PM
Obi Toppin on his career-high 20 points: “We lost today so it doesn’t mean anything to me right now.” – 4:06 PM
Thibs said Knicks were “lethargic” defensively in loss to Cleveland.
He said similar things about the team’s defensive effort after the Knicks embarrassing loss to the Orlando Magic in their third game of the season.
Been an issue all year long.
Reflects poorly on all involved. – 3:51 PM
Cavs beat Knicks, so Bulls’ magic number to clinch a playoff berth holds at 2. Can move to 1 with win over Heat tonight – 3:50 PM
Moses Brown got the #Cavs Junkyard Dog chain with 16 points (7-10 FGs), 13 rebounds, 1 blocked shot – 3:48 PM
Tom Thibodeau says he thinks the Knicks were “lethargic” today and references the defense. “You can’t win like that,” he said. – 3:45 PM
20 points for Obi Toppin, by the way, is a career high. – 3:45 PM
For #Cavs: Garland, 24pts, 8-19FG, 5-9 3ptFG, game-hi 13asst; LeVert, 19pts, 8-16FG, 3-7 3ptFG, 6reb, 6asst, 2stl; Moses Brown, 16pts, 7-10FG, game-hi 13reb, blk; Okoro, 16pts, 7-8FG, 2reb, 2asst; Love, 15pts, 6-10FG, 3-7 3ptFG, 5reb; Cedi, 10pts, 2-6 3ptFG, 4-5FT, 3reb, 3asst. – 3:41 PM
HUGE win for #Cavs, jump on Knicks early, go wire-to-wire for 119-101 win; seven Cavs in dbl-figures; led by 23 in 4Q; CLE, 54%FG, 15-34 3ptFG, 26 asst / just 9 T.O.; CLE, 34 bench pts, 44pts in paint; dbl-dbl each for Garland, Moses; Sixers crush Hornets – BKN/ATL later tonight.
#Cavs with seven players in double figures led by Darius Garland with 24p 13a, Caris LeVert 19p 6r 6a – 3:28 PM
Tom Thibodeau has talked a lot about how well the Knicks have played since the All-Star Break. Their 119-101 Garden matinee loss to Cavaliers dropped them to 9-10 since break. – 3:27 PM
Final: Cavaliers 119, Knicks 101.
Knicks fall to 34-44 on the season, 12th in the East.
• Toppin 20-4-4
• Fournier 19 pts
• Quickley 17-7-7
• Barrett 12-4-2, 4-18 FGs
• Garland 24 pts, 13 asts
Knicks now have 10th-best lottery positioning. – 3:26 PM
#Cavs with an important 119-101 victory over the #Knicks – 3:25 PM
Cavs pause their losing skid and maintain a 2-game lead on 7th in the East by beating the Knicks, 119-101, on Saturday. Darius Garland all players with 24 points and 13 assists. Philadelphia visits Cleveland on Sunday. LeVert added 19 points; Moses Brown, Isaac Okoro scored 16. – 3:24 PM
Darius Garland today:
24 PTS
13 AST
5 3PT
It’s his 3rd game with 20+ points, 10+ assists, 5+ threes this season — tying Mark Price for the most in Cavs history. pic.twitter.com/wHeYQ5yq6w – 3:24 PM
Cavs will beat the Knicks. Hornets lost to the Sixers. The updated race for the 7th seed:
7. Cleveland (43-35*)
8. Brooklyn (40-37) 2.5 GB
9. Atlanta (40-37) 2.5 GB
10. Charlotte (40-38) 3 GB – 3:14 PM
Tough game for RJ Barrett, who’s missing a ton of stuff around the rim. He’s just 3-for-13 in the paint right now. – 3:07 PM
#Cavs push lead to 102-85 after 3Q. Garland 24p 11a – 2:58 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers, asked if James Harden and Joel Embiid will play Sunday night at #Cavaliers: ‘I hope so.’ Said he believes plan is for everybody to be available. – 2:57 PM
Doc Rivers says he believes the Sixers are planning to play everyone tomorrow in Cleveland, though he’s not sure. – 2:56 PM
Through three quarters, the Cavaliers lead the Knicks 102-87.
• Fournier 19 pts
• Toppin 18-4-4
• Quickley 8-4-6
• Barrett 12 pts, 4-15 FGs
• Garland 24 pts, 11 asts
Cavaliers shooting 59-55-75. Knicks shooting 45-50-77. – 2:56 PM
Moses Brown up to 16p & 10r for #Cavs – 2:43 PM
Moses Brown outplaying Mitchell Robinson today. Has been beating him on the boards, especially. – 2:40 PM
Half: #Cavs 68, Knicks 60: Garland 16p 6a, LeVert 13p 4r 3a, Brown 12p 8r; Fournier 12p, Toppin 11p 3r 4a, Barrett 8p. Cavs 56.8% FG, 8-15 3s; Knicks 44.2%, 7-15.
#Cavs Darius Garland (16), Caris LeVert (13) and Moses Brown (12) all in double figures during an explosive first half against the Knicks. Cavs lead 68-60 at the half. Lamar Stevens’ late-quarter 3-pointer was overturned to a 2-pointer. Cleveland with 8 triples in the half. – 2:12 PM
Halftime. The Cavaliers lead the Knicks 68-60.
• Toppin 11-3-4
• Fournier 12 pts
• Quickley 6-3-5
• Burks 9 & 4
• Barrett 8 pts, 3-11 FGs
• Garland 16 pts, 6 asts – 2:11 PM
Tired: The Obi-Randle frontcourt.
Wired: The Obi-Taj frontcourt. – 2:08 PM
With a game in Cleveland tomorrow, this would be a game where, if the bench can hold steady (significant if, given recent play), starters can get an extra bit of rest down the stretch of this one. – 2:06 PM
#Cavs C Moses Brown up to 10 points (5 of 6 FGs) and 5 rebounds in 9 minutes – 1:53 PM
Moses Brown is an active fella. For the last guy on the roster, he continues to give #Cavs some productive minutes. – 1:53 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley not expected to play Sunday against Philly, J.B. Bickerstaff “hopeful” for return before the regular season finale next weekend
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/j… – 1:49 PM
The #Rockets are in a great position with their own pick after losses to the Kings.
They are tied with the Magic for the worst record. Here is each team’s remaining schedules:
ORLANDO:
NYK, CLE, at CHA, MIA
HOUSTON:
MIN, at BKN, at TOR, ATL – 1:48 PM
Taj Gibson is now 8-for-8 on 3s from the right corner in 2022. I don’t know why this isn’t the Knicks’ entire offense. – 1:46 PM
1st Q: #Cavs 39, Knicks 30: Garland 10p 2a, Brown 6p 4r; Fournier 10p, Barrett 8p. Cavs 13-21 FGs, 5-5 from deep
Through one quarter, the Cavaliers lead the Knicks 39-30.
• Fournier 10 pts
• Barrett 8 & 2
• Quickley 6 pts, 2 asts
• Garland 10 pts, 2 asts
Cleveland shooting 62 percent from the field and is 5-for-5 from deep. – 1:41 PM
The Knicks should just spend the final five games trying to see how many corner 3s Taj Gibson can make. I wanna know the answer. – 1:40 PM
Something the Knicks have to do in the offseason: assess Jericho Sims’ offense, which isn’t as easy as just watching he’s done. Sims has one of the lowest usages in the league. Part of that is on him, but part is also that he’s a rim-diving center without a conventional PnR PG. – 1:36 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland picks up his second foul with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter, forcing him to the bench after a scorching start. – 1:30 PM
Garland playing at a really high level – 1:29 PM
Two matinees underway will have a big effect on the outcome of the East playoff picture:
CHA-PHI
CLE-NYK
(A big effect for everyone but the Knicks, that is.) – 1:29 PM
#Cavs playing physical defense vs Knicks. Cavs lead 13-11; NY 3 for 10 from field – 1:24 PM
Toppin has gotten really comfortable just making the intuitive pass from the corner. Did it again on that swing to Fournier for the 3. – 1:19 PM
Darius Garland’s 171 assists in March were the most in Cavs’ franchise history. Cleveland has five games remaining and trails 6th-place Toronto by 3 games. The goal, now, is to hold onto 7th place and homecourt advantage for the Play-In. – 1:09 PM
With the Knicks eliminated from the playoffs and Julius Randle probably done for the season, it can be easy to fall into the trap of taking the Knicks likely. But their first six guys can absolutely beat the Cavs if they’re not paying attention. Barrett, Fournier, Burks, etc – 12:58 PM
#Sixers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the #Hornets today and a #Cavaliers‘ loss to the #Knicks – 12:38 PM
#Cavs starters this afternoon v. NYK:
Garland
Okoro
LeVert
Markkanen
Brown – 12:33 PM
It’s going to be Moses Brown starting at center for #Cavs again today. – 12:10 PM
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are in Cleveland doing on-court work, but he doesn’t expect them to play Sunday. As for them returning, Bickerstaff said, “I’m still hopeful that maybe one or two of the final games we’ll have both those guys back.” – 12:01 PM
With the Cavs in New York this weekend. J.B. Bickerstaff said neither Jarrett Allen nor Evan Mobley would play tomorrow against the Sixers. Neither made this road trip, which ends today against the Knicks. – 11:53 AM
The #Sixers will clinch a playoff spot with a win AND a Cleveland loss. – 11:40 AM
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said neither Jarrett Allen nor Evan Mobley are expected to play tomorrow against Philadelphia. He is still “hopeful” both return next week, before the end of the regular season. – 11:36 AM
Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle will most likely be out for the rest of the season due to a nagging quad ailment: pic.twitter.com/d6FztBaOmg – 11:31 AM
Knicks say Miles McBride (sore right knee) is out today against Cleveland. Quentin Grimes (knee soreness) also remains out. Tom Thibodeau said earlier this week that he didn’t think Grimes’ soreness was a result of him returning too soon from his prior knee ailment. – 11:29 AM
Knicks say Alec Burks will start at point guard today vs. Cleveland.
Can’t make this stuff up. – 11:28 AM
Before you all invade my mentions, here’s what Thibs said yesterday when asked about possibly starting Quickley.
Starting lineup w/ Burks is exactly net even point differential on the season. Foursome of Burks/RJ/Fournier/Mitch (no Randle today) is -.06 per 100 possessions. pic.twitter.com/WHm1aLxc7z – 11:25 AM
Knicks starters:
Alec Burks
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Obi Toppin
Mitchell Robinson – 11:22 AM
Knicks have ruled out Deuce McBride (sore right knee) for this afternoon’s game against Cleveland. – 11:21 AM
Miles McBride has a right knee injury and is OUT for today’s game against the Cavaliers, Tom Thibodeau says. – 11:20 AM
Tom Thibodeau said Julius Randle is out for tomorrow’s game in Orlando, too, and “most likely will be out the rest of the way.” – 11:19 AM
If Cavaliers lose to Knicks this afternoon and Bulls defeat Heat tonight, the Bulls clinch top-6 seed and avoid play-in. – 10:27 AM
No playoffs, but Knicks have things to play for RJ Barrett insists. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:42 AM
Saturday afternoon in The Garden!
The Knicks have ruled out Julius Randle (quad) and Quentin Grimes (knee) for this afternoon’s game vs. the Cavs.
Comments / 0