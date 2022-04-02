Nets at Hawks: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets travel to Atlanta to take on Trae Young and the Hawks on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks are all tied on record at 40-37, and currently occupy the final three playoff positions in the Eastern Conference. The Nets sit in eighth place due to tiebreaker advantages, with the Hornets at No. 9 and the Hawks at No. 10.

If the playoffs were to begin today, the Nets would face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in round, and the Hawks and Hornets would face off in the other play-in matchup – but all that could change after Saturday’s game.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Saturday’s Nets at Hawks game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, April 2

Saturday, April 2 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES Network (Nets), Bally Sports Southeast (Hawks)

NBA TV, YES Network (Nets), Bally Sports Southeast (Hawks) Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Nets at Hawks injury report

Hawks: Lou Williams (right ankle/low back discomfort) and Trae Young (right groin soreness) are probable. John Collins (right finger sprain) and Jalen Johnson (concussion) are out.

Nets: Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is questionable. Bruce Brown (illness), Goran Dragic (health and safety protocol) and Joe Harris (ankle surgery) are out. David Duke Jr. and Day’Ron Sharpe are listed as available.

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

F Kevin Durant

F Kessler Edwards

C Andre Drummond

G Seth Curry

G Kyrie Irving

Atlanta Hawks